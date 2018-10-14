Too Much sex is bad

Can you have too much sex? Of course, you can and you’ll be surprised about the consequences. We all love sexy time but too much sex can actually do more harm than good.

Here are a few things that happen to your body when you have too much sex:

You expose yourself to infections

If you’re having a lot of sex, you’re more likely to get a UTI (urinary tract infection). Sexually active women tend to have more UTIs than women who aren’t sexually active. Having a new sexual partner also increases the risk, too much sex with different partners also puts you at risk. Urinary Tract Infections can be uncomfortable and painful so to avoid them, empty your bladder soon after intercourse, drink plenty of liquids especially water, wipe from front to back and scale down the number sexual partners.

You’ll lose the excitement

Think about it like eating chicken for a whole month non-stop. You’ll get sick of chicken very very fast and trust us, that’s not a feeling you want to have.

It causes dehydration

Except you’re drinking water in between takes then maybe you need to watch how much sex you’re having. During steamy sessions in between the sheets couples sweat and lose water from their bodies. So when your sex life is too active during day or night, you may end up being dehydrated from excessive sweating. But this is harmless to give you chills. Drink plenty of water before, in between, and after you have had sex.

Lower back pain

Long sessions of heavy thrusting will leave your back in pain. Lower back pain after sex is often caused from unconventional positions. Sudden movements that place too much stress on the lower back and poor sex position over time will lead to lower back pain. You can as well change sex positions or involve in short thrusting sessions. Don’t break your body sis cause it can’t be fixed mechanically.