Too Early To Compare Lamine Yamal With Messi -Guardiola 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has weighed in on the growing comparisons between rising Spanish star Lamine Yamal and football legend Lionel Messi, urging caution amid the soaring expectations.

Speaking to journalists, Guardiola appeared taken aback by the premature parallels being drawn between the 16-year-old Barcelona sensation and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“If at such a young age some people are already comparing him to Messi, well, my God!” Guardiola exclaimed.

The former Barcelona coach, who oversaw Messi’s transformation into a global icon during his time at the Catalan club, acknowledged the young winger’s extraordinary potential.

“He must truly be an exceptional player. Because if that many people see something in him, there’s no doubt he’s very talented,” he noted.

However, Guardiola warned against rushing to judgment, stating that Lamine still has a long road ahead and should be allowed to write his own script in football history.

“He first needs to build his own career. When that’s over, then we’ll see what level he has reached.

Let him live his phase, let him build his career.”

Drawing from his experience managing elite-level footballers, Guardiola underlined the demands of maintaining form at the top level over time, referencing Messi’s remarkable consistency.

“Hopefully, in the end, it will be as long as Messi’s career, and as successful as Messi’s career.

“Playing every three days, every three days, every three days, for 15 years…

That’s what proves consistency, and consistency is the hardest thing possible in the world of football.”