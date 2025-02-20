Tomorrow Dies Today

A ten-year-old girl (R) who was raped twice in the last ten days is lead by the hand by a counselor at a Congolese non-government organization on the day she was admitted to the center on November 24, 2008. (AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP)

Yesterday, I was

At myself, telling dreadfully

Treacherous thoughts,

Dearly as evenings and darkness

Onward like tomorrow—death and

Time, being treachery, and a separation.

 

Sister cried and wailed, bitten and scratched

Everywhere, her body accused and beaten, flogged

In formation, in seduction, she fell for whims,

Dashing death’s blows, plows, and whims.

 

Would you never dine with me?

Overmorrow, but dance tomorrow

Round over the beach where the sun rises, naked

On beds beside windows, behind curtains,

Meeting on moon days where it shines brightest

On the shadows where you raped me on

The sheet of marital lust.

 

