To the Professors Who Help Rig Elections Yes, We Are All Involved, But Some Are Guilty as Hell

It’s sad no, it’s enraging that in the face of the painful death of Prof. Roko, a fellow academic’s best contribution is to throw a blanket of shame over the entire academic community with the tired line: “Well, professors rig elections too.”

Yes, some do. And shame on them.

But to use that to dismiss the systemic starvation, abandonment, and death of lecturers is a disgusting moral evasion.

Let’s be clear:

The corrupt professor who helps a politician rig an election is not the same as the professor dying in silence on a sickbed because he hasn’t been paid for three months.

Not every professor is an INEC returning officer.

Not every academic is on the payroll of corrupt politicians.

And certainly, not every intellectual has traded their soul for a brown envelope.

This false equivalence is not just dishonest it is dangerous. It’s the kind of mindset that keeps this country burning: instead of holding power accountable, we dilute blame until no one is responsible. That’s how we normalize evil.

Yes, we’re all involved, but some are victims and others are willing executioners. And we must learn to separate the two.

The death of Prof. Roko should have sparked collective mourning and outrage. But instead, someone who should know better chooses to hide behind cynicism, using the sins of a few as an excuse for national indifference.

That is cowardice. That is intellectual betrayal.

This is not the time for smug detachment. This is the time for fire. For naming names. For calling out a wicked system and the cowards who protect it.

So to those professors who rig elections: you are part of the problem.

To those academics dying silently in a broken system: you are victims of a nation that eats its own, and to those academics making excuses while their colleagues die: you are worse than the politicians.

Let no one use collective guilt to silence the truth. We must clean house, but we must also call out the system that is killing us.

Because silence now is not neutrality, it is betrayal.

Muhammad Lawal Ibrahim

lawalabusalma@gmail.com