To Manage University No Be Beans

In Nigerian Pidgin, the phrase “no be beans” translates to a task far from trivial—a Herculean endeavor. For Professor Tanko Ishaya, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), this phrase encapsulates his three-year journey of steering one of Nigeria’s foremost institutions through storms literal and metaphorical. Since assuming office in December 2021, his tenure has been a masterclass in balancing ambition with pragmatism, transforming challenges into stepping stones, and proving that effective university leadership requires more than intellect—it demands grit, vision, and an unwavering commitment to collective progress.

This is not a public image article but one that I intend to gradually up the ante till I get to crescendo x-raying the Nigerian tertiary educational systems and structures, what still works and continues to work, and indeed what is no longer working and cannot work, so follow me on this journey.

A university’s backbone lies in its staff, and Professor Ishaya prioritized their welfare from day one. Recognizing that industrial harmony fuels productivity, his administration swiftly resolved lingering disputes with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ensuring postgraduate activities resumed without delay. Over 300 professors and 700 staff members received timely promotions, even before the Governing Council’s constitution—a bold move underscoring proactive leadership.

To alleviate economic hardships, subsidized buses now ply routes across Jos, easing transportation costs for staff and students. The Vice-Chancellor’s Annual Anniversary Awards, launched in 2023, further boosted morale by recognizing exceptional contributions. Staff training programs, though not quantified in the report, reportedly saw hundreds upskilled, aligning with global educational trends. As Ishaya often reiterates, “When staff thrive, the university thrives.”

Students, the lifeblood of any university, witnessed unprecedented attention under Ishaya’s watch. Hostel renovations—from Abuja to Naraguta—addressed decades of neglect. Drainages were cleared, roofs replaced, and security lights installed, transforming dormitories into safer, cleaner spaces. Amid Nigeria’s economic crunch, subsidized buses and a student-work program provided financial relief, while scholarships shielded indigent learners from dropout risks.

The administration’s partnership with the Student Union Government (SUG) birthed milestones: the first online elections, live-streamed SUG debates, and capital projects funded by student initiatives. These efforts reflect a philosophy: “Students are not mere beneficiaries; they are partners in progress.”

UNIJOS’ academic credentials soared under Ishaya. In 2021, only 57.3% of programs held full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC). By 2024, this leaped to 93.3%, a feat akin to academic alchemy. Professional accreditations similarly jumped from 50% to 75%, with disciplines like Medicine, Law, and Pharmacy earning full status.

The introduction of 67 new programs under the NUC’s CCMAS framework and participation in the Times Higher Education rankings—placing among Nigeria’s top 45 universities—signaled UNIJOS’ rising global profile. Behind these numbers lie relentless audits, curriculum reforms, and a Senate-driven quality assurance mechanism. “Excellence is not an accident,” Ishaya notes. “It is intentional.”

Research under Ishaya’s watch became a catalyst for national development. The TETFund-backed COVID-19 psychological impact study and the indigenous SJN3T CorVac vaccine project showcased UNIJOS’ problem-solving prowess. The African Centre of Excellence in Phytomedicine (ACEPRD) gained international acclaim, pioneering tick vaccine research and winning grants for sustainable health solutions.

Collaborations with institutions like the University of Wisconsin and Greece’s University of Piraeus expanded horizons, while plagiarism detection software and research ethics policies fortified academic integrity. For Ishaya, “research is the bridge between theory and Nigeria’s developmental realities.”

Infrastructure projects, many funded by TETFund, transformed UNIJOS’ landscape. Completed projects include a 500-seater auditorium, hostels, perimeter fencing, and a state-of-the-art urology center at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH). Ongoing ventures—lecture halls, drainage systems, and a sports complex—promise to erase the infrastructural deficit inherited from decades of underfunding.

ICT integration became a hallmark. Solar-powered data centers, fiber-optic networks, and biometric Senate attendance systems modernized operations. Over 300 lecturers trained in digital teaching tools, while hybrid learning and automated postgraduate processes cemented UNIJOS’ tech-savvy reputation. “A 21st-century university cannot lag in technology,” Ishaya asserts.

Strategic partnerships with entities like the Nigeria Customs Service, Chengdu University, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) unlocked resources—auctioned vehicles, staff exchanges, and sports complexes. The upcoming NUGA Games in 2025, a first for Northern Nigeria since ABU Zaria’s 1973 hosting, positions UNIJOS as a cultural and athletic hub.

Yet, Ishaya’s tenure faced titanic challenges. COVID-19 disrupted academic calendars, delaying graduations and NYSC mobilizations. An eight-month ASUU strike in 2022 drained revenues and stalled projects. Natural disasters—rainstorms destroying faculties, an inferno gutting the Veterinary Hospital—tested resilience.

Funding remains a thorn. With no federal takeoff grant since inception, UNIJOS battles inflation, unpaid bills, and recruitment freezes. Illegal mining on Naraguta Campus and land encroachments compound security woes. “We operate in a context of scarcity,” Ishaya admits, “but scarcity breeds innovation.”

Three years in, Professor Tanko Ishaya’s stewardship exemplifies transformative leadership. His mantra—“We cannot do it alone”—acknowledges the communal effort behind UNIJOS’ strides. From staff and students to alumni and partners, each stakeholder has fueled this journey.

As Ishaya eyes 2026, challenges persist, but so does resolve. The proposed Centre of Excellence in AI and Cybersecurity, alumni endowment funds, and WASH initiatives hint at a future where UNIJOS rivals global giants.

To manage a university, truly, no be beans. It requires a leader who sees beyond crises to possibilities—a leader like Tanko Ishaya, whose legacy is not just in structures or accreditations, but in reigniting belief that Nigerian universities can, and will, excel.

Professor Ishaya’s story is a testament to what visionary leadership can achieve against all odds. As UNIJOS marches toward its 50th anniversary, one thing is clear: the seeds planted in these three years will blossom into a harvest of excellence, proving once again that with grit and unity, even the loftiest dreams are within reach, like I say these days—May Nigeria win.