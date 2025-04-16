TNC Daily Open: Economic Uncertainty Prompts Dual Forecasts from United Airlines

This report is from today’s TNC’s Daily Open, our international markets update. TNC Daily Open keeps investors informed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are.

One of the few ways to go from your starting point to your destination in a largely straight route is via airplane. However, when it comes to forecasting its financial performance, United Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the United States, lacks the luxury of a direct route. The airline released two full-year earnings projections on Tuesday: the first, which dates back to January, and the second, which was recently updated to account for a recession.

On the one hand, it acknowledges that economic forecasting is impossible; consider the number of analysts who were positive that the United States will experience a recession in 2023. However, due of the increased economic uncertainty brought on by the Trump administration, it is rare for businesses to do so.

However, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, which is regarded as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” indicates that market volatility appears to be abating for the time being. Tuesday saw a slight decline in stocks, but nothing in comparison to the sharp declines of the previous week. Therefore, although the trip is now comparatively smoother, turbulence may still occur, as indicated by United Airlines’ unexpected action.

What To Note Today

China’s Economy Picks Up Steam

The National Statistics Bureau reported on Wednesday that China’s GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, which was more than the 5.1% increase predicted by a Reuters poll. China’s economy was bolstered by better-than-expected industrial output and retail sales. In March, the former increased 5.9% year over year, significantly exceeding analysts’ forecasts of 4.2% growth, while industrial production grew 7.7% year over year, exceeding median projections of 5.8%.

China’s Top Trade Job Has A New Hire

According to an official release, China named Li Chenggang as its vice minister of commerce and as a key negotiator for international trade on Wednesday. Li is therefore a crucial member of staff as Beijing deals with an intensifying trade spat with the United States in which negotiations or compromises have not yet taken place. Wang Shouwen, who previously held both positions, is replaced by Li.

Nvidia Will Pay A $5.5 Billion Fee

Following the company’s announcement on Tuesday that it will incur a quarterly charge of roughly $5.5 billion related to shipping H20 graphics processing units to China and other countries, Nvidia’s shares dropped about 6% in extended trade. Nvidia said in a filing that the U.S. government informed it on April 9 that a license would be needed to export the chips to China and a few other nations. The H20 is an AI chip made for China that complies with export regulations in the United States.

Market Volatility In The United States Declines

Tuesday, U.S. stocks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, the S&P 500 fell 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell just 0.05%. After peaking at over 60 last week, the VIX dropped to roughly 30. Markets in Asia-Pacific declined on Wednesday. The region’s largest losses were recorded by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which fell more than 2.3%. The index was negatively impacted by more than 4% declines in Chinese IT behemoths like Meituan, Alibaba, and Kuaishou Technology.

Estimates Of Earnings During A Recession

In an uncommon move, United Airlines provided two earnings outlooks in addition to its Tuesday results release. In addition to providing earnings predictions in the case of a recession, the corporation maintained the January expectations. As stated in a securities filing, “The Company’s outlook is dependent on the macro environment, which the Company believes is impossible to predict this year with any degree of confidence.”

The U.S. Retail Report Can Be Misleading

Given that people are still spending money, the U.S. retail sales data, which is released on Wednesday, should appear strong. Additionally, a positive growth report is anticipated by economists. However, the specifics will probably reveal a different picture. It is urged that investors not be swayed by the headline figure.