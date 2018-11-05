Tiwa Savage Emerges First African Lady to Win the Best African Act Award

Tiwa Savage has become the first Nigerian female artist to win the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) in the Best African Act category.

The Afro-pop singer won this record-breaking award at the 2018 MTV EMAs held on Sunday at the Bilbao Exhibition Center, Bilbao, Spain.

The African act category, in 2005, was infused into the MTV EMA to enhance musical alliances across borders, and promote cultural integrations.

She was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian act, David Adeleke, aka Davido; South Africa’s Distruction Boyz and Shekinah; Kenya’s Nyashinski and Fally Ipupa from the DRC.

She took to her Instagram page to dedicate the award to African women and young girls.