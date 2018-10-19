Tivs drag Buhari, Miyetti Allah to court over herdsmen killings

The Incorporated Trustees of Mdzough U Tiv, a socio-cultural association

of the Tiv people, have dragged the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and

President Muhammadu Buhari to court.



The body filed a N550 billion fundamental rights suit against Buhari and

Miyetti Allah at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

In the suit which has the President General of the Mdzough-U-Tiv, Mr

Edward Ujege, as plaintiff, the Tiv people are demanding compensation

for damages for the victims of attacks by herdsmen in Benue State.

Others listed as respondents in the suit: are the Incorporated Trustees

of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore; Abdullahi Bodejo, Saleh Al Hassan;

Garius Gololo and Husaini Bosso.



The body is also seeking a court order directing President Buhari to

provide effective security and protection to all surviving victims and

members of the affected communities in their ancestral homes across

Benue State.

The suit highlighted the destruction caused by armed herdsmen across the state.

Presiding over the matter yesterday, Justice I. Ekwo ordered that the

court processes be served on the respondents through newspaper

publication and fixed hearing for October 24, 2018.