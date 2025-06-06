Tinubu won’t meddle in Anambra Gov’ship Election, Group enthuses

Contrary to insinuations that the Federal Government will deploy its might to secure victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at the centre, in the November 8 Anambra Governorship Election, citizens of the state believe there will be no such interference by the government at the centre.

The APC in the state has at several fora, boasted that they have the President as their own, signaling a worry for some political watchers in the state that Federal might may be deployed to arm-twist the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state.

But, in a chat with our correspondent during the inauguration of Ezioka Ward 4 executives of the Anambra Patriots for Soludo, the coordinator of Awka Patriots, Comrade Sunday Nweke allayed fears of any federal government interference in the poll, saying President Bola Tinubu’s relationship with Soludo would not allow such to happen.

Nweke described Anambra as an exceptional case in the entire Southeast, citing the antecedents to insist that there will be no imposition of any candidate.

He said, “Anambra is free from any external interference. We’re sure the federal might can’t interfere. I know Tinubu is Soludo’s close friend and a member of his economic team.

“Besides, one-party system is impossible, and Anambra is exceptional in Southeast.”

Officially welcoming the Coordinator, Ezioka Ward 4, Chief Engr Chiso Nwangwu into the forum, Nweke, former councillor, described him as a man of wisdom and courage.

He assured that Nwangwu would bring his wealth of experience and intellectual prowess to bear in uplifting the ward to enviable heights.

Reacting to fears from opposition parties, especially the APC’s Ukachukwu-Ekwunife joint ticket, Nweke dismissed them as feather weight politicians who are no match to Soludo.

On his part, Engr Nwangwu said his decision to join the group was to contribute his own quota towards ensuring the return of the governor for his second term.

He thanked the group for finding him worthy to be one of them, pledging full support to the mandate.

“We’re here to support Soludo for continuity because we looked at his track records and felt it was only wise to allow him to complete his tenure.

“I joined the team as a servant leader to make my own contributions. The way I financed several other projects, I’ll replicate same to ensure Soludo’s return,” he said.

On a plot by APC to take advantage of federal might, Nwangwu said, “Only a fool will underestimate APC at the national. Nobody is a weakling. We do have respect for them.

“But we’ll continue in our progressive acts from start to finish to ensure Soludo is returned to complete his good works.”