Tinubu to Host Indian PM Modi in Abuja Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday,

Although the Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

According to the statement released on saturday, “His visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007, when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.”

The visit is seen as a crucial step in furthering diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries, as well as expanding opportunities for mutual growth and development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...