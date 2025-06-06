Tinubu Salutes Nigerians at Eid-el-Kabir, Reaffirms Commitment to Reforms and National Unity

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Nigerian Muslims and the global Islamic community as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, urging citizens to embrace the festival’s core values of sacrifice, devotion, and compassion.

In a statement marking the Islamic holy day, Tinubu reflected on the spiritual significance of the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, describing the period as a divine opportunity for worship and good deeds.

He emphasized that Eid is more than festivity but a moment for deep reflection and renewed commitment to shared values.

“Eid reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). We must live out the virtues of selflessness and faith,” he stated.

Acknowledging the current economic challenges, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ongoing reforms, promising they will lead to lasting prosperity.

“The journey has been tough, but the worst is behind us. Positive indicators show we are on the path to recovery. We’re not there yet, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

He commended Nigerians’ resilience and patience, assuring that the “Renewed Hope Agenda” remains focused on transforming lives, not just statistics.

“There are no shortcuts, but we are rebuilding the economy’s foundations for sustainable development.”

The President also expressed condolences to victims of the May 28 flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, and called for national support and prayers.

“Let us stand with those affected and pray for the departed.”

As the nation marks Eid, Tinubu urged prayers for peace, frontline security officers, and leaders at all levels.

The president called on Nigerians to care for one another and live out the season’s spirit of unity and generosity.

“May Eid’s blessings strengthen our bonds, and may Almighty Allah accept our worship and guide our nation toward peace and progress,” he concluded.