Tinubu Salutes Bill Gates’ Legacy, Confers CFR Honour

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday conferred one of Nigeria’s highest honours; Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Microsoft co-founder and global philanthropist Bill Gates, hailing him as “one of the greatest human beings in the world.”

At a ceremony in Lagos, Tinubu praised Gates for his “indivisible commitment to humanity,” noting his decades-long support for maternal health, agriculture, and the fight against infectious diseases in Nigeria and beyond.

“Thank you, Bill Gates, for being an inspiration to leaders across the world including the one standing before you,” Tinubu said, calling the honour “a great thing” and a personal privilege.

The Minister of Health and Social Development, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said Gates’s impact on Nigeria is “immeasurable,” citing over $2 billion in investments through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation across health, agriculture, and digital sectors.

“When immunization faced resistance in northern Nigeria, Gates and Alhaji Aliko Dangote mobilised traditional rulers and changed the narrative,” Pate said, crediting them with helping to eradicate polio in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Gates said the award was a tribute to the “incredible team” at his foundation and to partners like Dangote and Pate, with whom he has worked closely for decades.

“We’ve made real progress child mortality is down, vaccines are reaching more children, and Nigeria is leading the way in cervical cancer prevention with HPV vaccines,” Gates said.

He revealed that his foundation is pushing ahead with a bold vision: ending malaria in Nigeria within 20 years and drastically cutting malnutrition rates.

“I’ve committed to spending nearly all my wealth on causes like this, and I will stay committed to Nigeria,” Gates pledged.

The event was attended by business mogul Aliko Dangote, top government officials, Gates Foundation executives, and Dr. Ayuba Burki Gufwan, head of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.