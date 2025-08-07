Tinubu Overhauls NERC Leadership, Names 39-Year-Old Ramat as Acting Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 39-year-old Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Ramat, an electrical engineer with a PhD in Strategic Management, will assume office in an acting capacity pending Senate confirmation a move the Presidency says is to prevent a leadership gap in the crucial regulatory body.

The President also forwarded the names of two other nominees to the Senate: Mr. Abubakar Yusuf as Commissioner for Consumer Affairs and Dr. Fouad Olayinka Animashun as Commissioner for Finance and Management Services.

Tinubu charged the appointees to bring their expertise to bear in driving reforms and powering the administration’s energy sector agenda.