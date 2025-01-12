Tinubu Jets Out to UAE, Attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

President Bola Tinubu has departed the nation’s capital city, Abuja, to attend the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, in the United Arab Emirates.

The president jetted out at 06:30pm on Saturday to attend the summit slated for January 12 to 18.

This was contained in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

According to him, Tinubu’s planned trip to the Middle East is at the behest of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The Summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

“The event, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all,” Onanuga said

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is a testament to the power of collaboration, has been held annually for over 15 years.

The event provides a global platform to foster multi-stakeholder cooperation in addressing global challenges and accelerating growth.

The president is to return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.

