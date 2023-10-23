Tinubu is My Mentor – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, a Grammy nominee, disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu served as his political mentor when talking about politics.

This was revealed by the late afrobeat icon Fela Kuti’s son during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, during which he discussed his relationship with the president.

He emphasized that the president was a mentor to him as a child and said he had a “robust” relationship with him, referring to him as “uncle.”

He remembered that Tinubu was a prominent figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which battled to preserve Nigerian democracy following the military’s annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which Chief MKO Abiola was widely believed to have won.

He talked about the glory days of the president and how he was always in awe of him.

“My relationship with President Tinubu on a personal level is very robust. I grew up knowing him as an uncle. He was a very good friend of uncle Beko [Kuti]. He was a political mentor to me growing up as a child.

“Many of the ideas that I understand today, it was these men that taught me as a child growing up. Knowing them fighting for democracy in this country with NADECO, even when he [Tinubu] went on exile… Wale Soyinka, uncle Beko, Asiwaju, these were the men who fought for our democracy.

“During Tinubu’s first term as Governor of Lagos State, I performed at all his rallies. I’ve always been close to him personally. But I don’t have any political relationship with him. And even at that, I don’t think it’s anybody’s business. I’ve not been to his house in years except when I need to see him for national issues.

“So, these things that people say are just to tarnish your image. They make it seem like everybody must be paid for what they’re saying. No, no, no. What’s the truth is the truth. And I say it regardless of fear or favor of anybody.”

Nonetheless, he claimed that President Tinubu has not been doing well thus far and that things can be better. But that will not take away the love he has for president Tinubu whom he referred to as his Uncle because of the type of relationship they have.

He has talked about his family and his relationship with his wife and daughter. He also debunked the allegation of being a woman beater or a violent person. He said he has never lifted a hand on his daughter who is almost 10 years old.

He also shared his opinion on the Mohbads case, the involvement of Naira Marley and the pursuit of Justice!

