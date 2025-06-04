Tinubu Honours Bill Gates with CFR Award for $300B Investment in Africa

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu has awarded Bill Gates the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), recognizing his impactful contributions to health, education, and poverty alleviation in Nigeria and across Africa. The honour was conferred during Gates’ recent visit to Nigeria, where he met with officials and discussed healthcare reforms and AI-driven health solutions.

Gates, 69, said his commitment to Africa is a moral duty and a strategic investment. Through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he has already committed $100 billion globally and plans to invest another $200 billion in Africa over the coming decades.

2. Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has dismissed recent criticism from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, saying he won’t engage in a public spat with “children.” Appearing on ARISE TV, Amaechi defended his comments about widespread hunger in Nigeria during his 60th birthday and criticized the country’s leadership and economic direction. Wike had accused Amaechi of politicizing poverty and being “hungry for power,” questioning his silence on hunger while in office. In response, Amaechi denied Wike’s claims of political mentorship, asserting that his rise to governorship was due to divine intervention, legal support, and the people of Rivers State.

Amaechi also revealed he appointed Wike as chief of staff, not finance commissioner, so he could closely monitor him. Taking a swipe at Wike’s political ascent, he said, “He made himself everything,” while lamenting the erosion of respect in politics today.

3. Meanwhile, Senator Orji Kalu, representing Abia North, has alleged that certain members of Nigeria’s political elite are sponsoring Boko Haram to destabilize President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, the former Abia governor warned that political sabotage fuels insecurity for personal and partisan interests.

4. Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, as confirmed by presidential media aide Bayo Onanuga. The visit comes as the political crisis between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, continues. In response, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state assembly members for six months. Retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas was appointed interim administrator during the emergency period.

5. WAEC Nigeria has debunked viral claims that the May 28, 2025, English Language paper of the ongoing WASSCE has been cancelled. In an official statement, the exam body described the widely circulated press release as fake and the handiwork of “mischief-makers” aiming to cause confusion and panic among candidates. WAEC clarified that the exam was not cancelled, despite delays in its administration due to intensified efforts to combat exam malpractice and question paper leaks. The council urged the public to ignore unverified information and rely only on its official communication channels.

6. The Federal Government has begun paying ₦44,000 in minimum wage arrears to former NYSC members who served before the new ₦77,000 monthly allowance took effect in March 2025. The arrears cover the gap from July 2024 to February 2025, following the approval of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, which raised the minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000.

As confirmed on social media, payments have started reaching ex-corps members’ accounts. The delay was due to budgetary and administrative hurdles, according to Youth Minister Ayodele Olawande. In the 2025 budget, ₦29.54 billion was allocated to NYSC, and reforms are underway to modernize the scheme, including deploying corps members to rural areas in healthcare and education.

7. A heated social media clash has erupted between Nollywood actresses Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie over comments about Mercy Johnson’s health. Okorie had claimed in an Instagram Live that Johnson was seriously ill and that she had forgiven her for past conflicts. Regina Daniels, defending Johnson, clapped back fiercely on Instagram, calling Okorie “mad” and urging her not to forgive.

Feeling disrespected, Okorie fired back with a series of Instagram posts, accusing Regina of arrogance due to her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko. She questioned Regina’s upbringing, reminded her of past visits to her home, and warned her not to cross the line again.