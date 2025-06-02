Tinubu Govt Defends N34tn Loan, Cites Need for Development

The Presidency has defended its decision to borrow an additional N34.15 trillion, saying it is necessary for economic development and not a problem if used wisely.

President Bola Tinubu recently asked the National Assembly to approve more domestic and external loans, sparking criticism from political figures.

However, during a media briefing in Lagos on Monday, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Nigeria has no choice but to borrow due to its economic situation.

“Borrowing isn’t a sin,” Onanuga said. “Even developed countries like the U.S. and the U.K. borrow beyond their GDP. The real issue is how the borrowed money is used.”

He emphasized that Nigeria is a poor country with a large population and a budget smaller than South Africa’s. “We need to be honest about what we can fund without borrowing,” he added.

Onanuga also highlighted the government’s progress over the past year, acknowledging that the administration faced major economic challenges like inflation, foreign exchange instability, and inherited problems from previous governments.

“Despite a tough start, Nigeria’s economic indicators have improved. The World Bank and IMF have both recognized our progress,” he said.

He noted that the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index has more than doubled from 50,000 in 2023 to over 110,000 in 2025. Foreign reserves have increased to $21 billion, and debt servicing has decreased from 97% of revenue to under 60%, creating more space for investment in social services.

He also pointed to new funding strategies like public-private partnerships (PPPs), tax credits, and infrastructure financing through Infraco, which are helping to fund roads, housing, and other critical projects.

Over 600,000 students have also benefited from the new student loan scheme