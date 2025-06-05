Tinubu Commissions $400m African Medical Centre of Excellence, Secures $2.2bn for Health Sector Reform

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday commissioned the $400 million African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja, hailing it as a symbol of African resilience and a major leap toward positioning Nigeria as a global healthcare hub.

The world-class facility, built by Afreximbank in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London, features West Africa’s largest stem cell lab and will expand to include a teaching hospital, nursing school, and residential quarters for staff.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said the AMCE represents Nigeria’s rejection of “medical vulnerability as destiny” and aligns with his administration’s broader healthcare reform.

The President highlighted over $2.2 billion in health sector investments secured under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative, launched in December 2023. The initiative targets the renovation of 17,000 primary health centres, training of 120,000 frontline workers, and a doubling of health insurance coverage within three years.

“These are not aspirations they are milestones already in motion,” Tinubu said, citing further reforms such as an Executive Order to unlock the healthcare value chain and boost local pharmaceutical production.

Minister of Finance Wale Edun called the AMCE a private-sector marvel, noting it would stem capital flight and bolster both health and economic outcomes.

Afreximbank President Prof. Benedict Oramah, inspired by his personal health journey, said the project reflects a strategic push to transform Africa’s healthcare system.

“A living person contributes to development; this centre ensures more lives are saved,” he said.

British High Commissioner Richard Montgomery and dignitaries from across Africa hailed the centre as a turning point in reversing medical tourism and elevating healthcare standards on the continent.