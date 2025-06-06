Tinubu Calls For Unity, Prayers for Troops at Eid Prayers in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to offer prayers for military personnel and security agencies battling terrorism and banditry, urging citizens to support the vulnerable and promote unity.

Speaking after Eid-al-Adha prayers at Dodan Barracks, Lagos, Tinubu stressed the need for the spirit of sacrifice and solidarity.

“We must pray for our troops and remember their sacrifices. Let’s show love, give to the vulnerable, and act as responsible citizens,” he said.

Chief Imam of Lagos, Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nola, echoed the theme of sacrifice, urging Nigerians to rise above tribal divides and contribute to national unity and peace.

Among dignitaries at the prayer ground were Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, business moguls Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Oando CEO Wale Tinubu.