Tinubu Approves NIN Authentication for All Government Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given approval for the use of National Identity Number (NIN) authentication across all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

This decision was made to improve the way identities are checked and confirmed in Nigeria.

The government has introduced the NIN Authentication service under the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), aiming to make identity verification easier and more secure.

The NINAuth system offers different tools such as web platforms, application programming interfaces (API), and mobile verification.

These tools are meant to improve how people’s data is kept safe, protect their privacy, and help them access government services more smoothly.

The NIMC explained that the NINAuth application connects directly with its main system, offering a stronger security layer.

This system allows individuals to have more control over how their personal details are used.

It also makes sure that no one’s data is shared without their clear agreement, especially during processes like Know Your Customer (KYC) checks or other types of verification.

With this move, the government aims to create a system where trust and openness are built into the handling of digital identities, ensuring that people can feel more secure when using government services.