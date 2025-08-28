TikTok Creator Peller Reportedly Found After Alleged Abduction

Nigerian TikTok content creator Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Peller, has been reported missing following an incident during a TikTok livestream late on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

In the livestream video, which circulated widely on social media overnight, Peller was seen inside his car when several unidentified men confronted him. One of the men appeared to point a gun in his direction while ordering him to step out of the vehicle. Peller attempted to reason with them before shouting loudly. The livestream ended abruptly after that moment.

https://x.com/expensivevlog/ status/1960869551932903929

Fellow TikTok creator Jidex Klothing confirmed that Peller had gone out to buy food before the confrontation occurred. “He went to buy food, then on his way back home, those people told him to stop, and he stopped. Luckily, he was even online,” Jidex said in a recorded statement on Thursday morning.

An aide to the 20-year-old TikToker later arrived at the scene and discovered his car abandoned by the roadside. “We don’t know who took him,” the aide told reporters, adding that Peller’s phone has since been unreachable.

The uncertainty surrounding the incident has drawn mixed reactions. While some witnesses believe Peller may have been kidnapped, others suggest the confrontation could have been mistaken for a police stop-and-search operation.

Many fans expressed skepticism: “He just did that to trend.” “Una dey fall for all dz kid is seeing gehgeh massive move on stream werey go plan for wetin go draw attention towards him… Wait till his next stream.”

Adding to the confusion, Peller’s partner, Jarvis, posted a message on Instagram shortly after the video spread. The post contained praying hands, a broken heart, and crying emojis, but no words.

Meanwhile, another associate of Peller told local media that the incident may have been staged. According to this version, the livestream confrontation could have been part of a prank or planned skit.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025, no official statement has been issued by the Lagos State Police Command or any other security agency. Peller’s family has also not made any public comment on his whereabouts.

The situation remains unconfirmed.