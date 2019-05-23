When we see some Nigerian leaders and the kind of lifestyle they live, we often wonder whether they passed through any form of hardship in life. But wait a minute; everyone did at some point in his or her life. Check out some hilarious throwbacks of our leaders….

Speaker of the House of Reps – Yakubu Dogara

THEN

NOW

2. Senator Dino Melaye (SDM)

THEN

NOW

3. Senator Ben Murray Bruce (Mr. Common Sense)

THEN

NOW

4. Oby Ezekwesili (Co-ordinator BBOG)

THEN

NOW

5.Former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi

THEN

NOW