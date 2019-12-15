Three Things You Can Only Achieve On Your Own – How Right Is Tobi Bakre On this?

So, I recently stumbled on Tobi Bakre’s post on Instagram. According to the former Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, three things can only be achieved by one’s self and they include – confidence, contentment, and happiness.

Here is what he wrote;

“Confidence, Happiness, Contentment, 3 things you can only achieve on your own. It’s never an easy ride. There will be trying times and moments of failure. But life is a journey, not a destination. Enjoy it all. Soak in the good and the bad. It’s okay to fall but you gotta stand right back up. It’s your journey so stop looking at others. We all have different paths”.

Reading this post, I couldn’t help but agree with him. You see; a lot of us always wait around for someone or people to make us happy. We depend on our relationships, works, and friends for our happiness. But the truth is that – if you do not choose to be happy, no one can make you happy.

There is this saying that goes;

“Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you; it can only come from you.

And as for “confidence”, it is one trait that can also be built by us. someone can’t make you confident about yourself. Confidence comes from within. It lies in seeing the perfection in your imperfections. No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. Confidence is something that one needs to work on – it’s something that you learn to build up.

For “contentment”, I think, it goes hand-in-hand with happiness. Most times, when we are happy, the feeling of contentment comes with it.

So, yeah, I honestly give Tobi Bakre thumbs up for his post.