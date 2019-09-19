This Year’s SIS Global Forum Surpasses Our Expectations, Schlumberger Says

Schlumberger, the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry announced this Thursday that its biennial event, the SIS Global Forum 2019, has surpassed expectations, laying firm foundations for a new era of openness and widespread collaboration in the oil and gas industry.

With product sales and services in more than 120 countries including Nigeria, and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry’s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimise hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.

The announcement reaffirms the importance of the Forum in bringing together key industry players and enabling the acceleration of the digital transformation in our industry.

The Forum attracted record numbers of visitors—in excess of 800 customers and partners from 65 countries accounting for more than 70% of global oil and gas production. The three-day event included 12 plenary keynote presentations from leaders of global organisations and a five-track leadership program featuring influential industry panelists discussing opportunities in an environment of digital and technological disruption. The most advanced technical solutions in the industry were presented in collaboration with global technology and E&P companies.

Schlumberger’s commitment to openness is taken further in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment through three dimensions: firstly, the liberation of data and workflows, the open sourcing of the DELFI data ecosystem and its contribution to the Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) Forum.

Secondly, the environment enables our customers to seamlessly integrate and connect their own technology and the technology of others. Finally, the developer portal provides a new path for customers, academia and independent software companies to extend petrotechnical workflows and create truly differentiated solutions.

“The 2019 SIS Global Forum has demonstrated that Schlumberger is firmly committed to digital investments and openness. Working with our customers and global technology partners, we will continue to deliver technologies and solutions that are founded on our belief in openness and a vision for sharing and collaboration—vital components of the future success of upstream oil and gas”, said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, Schlumberger, speaking at the Forum.

“By working on common digital foundations for our industry together, we will get to the next level faster, allowing us to focus our efforts on where we can truly differentiate and bring value to our stakeholders.”

During the event, Schlumberger introduced four native applications in the DELFI environment spanning exploration, drilling, field development and production domains: ExplorePlan accelerated exploration planning solution enables operators to fortify the planning process and prioritise the greatest opportunities for investment; DrillOps on-target well delivery solution ensures the rig operates at peak performance throughout the execution of the digital drilling plan; FDPlan agile field development planning solution orchestrates tasks across the development teams, enabling coherent planning and quality decisions; and ProdOps tuned production operations solution delivers timely insights to risks and opportunities in production operations.

In the measurements space, Schlumberger introduced the Ora intelligent wireline formation testing platform, which delivers a step-change in reservoir evaluation by integrating new digital hardware with intelligent planning, advanced operations control and contextual insights to enable real-time decisions.

Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.82 billion in 2018.