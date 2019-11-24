This is how mint leaves can help you maintain a clear and glowing skin

Mint leaves are the aromatic herbs which are used fresh as well as dried in many dishes. There are approximately 18 different species of mint that exists on this planet and their colours vary from dark green to pale yellow. This herb can be best grown in moist weather conditions. With unique fragrance, mildly sweet flavour and cool aftertaste, mint leaves are often used in toothpaste, chewing gums, mouthwash and mouth fresheners. This herb is one of those food items which have a very high content of antioxidants, making it ideal for adding to your diet!

Loaded with various types of vitamins and minerals, mint leaves provide numerous health benefits from aiding in digestion to relieving pain to treating allergies. Along with all of these, this wonder herb also provides a plethora of benefits for the skin. Yes, that’s true! The cooling properties of mint can be used for treating several kinds of skin problems. To know how it can be used to get clear and glowing skin, read on!

Get rid of those breakouts!

Do you know what causes breakouts on your face? It’s the bacteria, build-up of dead skin cells and excess oil which causes acne. Mint leaves have antibacterial properties and they also contain salicylic acid, both of which can be used for preventing as well as treating the breakouts on the skin! With a high content of vitamin A, mint can also be used to control the secretion of excess oil from the skin, which in turn will reduce the chances of getting pimples. You can make a face pack using crushed mint leaves, honey and rose water, and apply it on your face. Wash it off with cold water after 15 minutes and do this twice a week to get clear skin! Other than this, you can also eat mint leaves daily to cleanse your system from within.

Get a healthy glow with mint!

Tired of having dull skin? Use mint! Yes, mint leaves can be used to lock moisture in the skin by tightening the pores. This way, they help in hydrating your skin, making it soft, smooth and glowing! With loads of antioxidants, mint leaves can also rejuvenate the skin, which helps in slowing down the ageing process. Just take a banana and add a few mint leaves in it, grind well to make a paste and apply onto your face. Wash after 20 minutes and there you get a naturally glowing skin! Do this at least twice a week to get the maximum benefits!

Brighten up your complexion!

Got a bad tan? Remove it with mint leaves. With extremely soothing effects on the skin, mint helps the skin relax and repair itself, which in turn brightens up your skin tone and makes your skin look healthy! Put mint leaves, cucumber and honey in a grinder and grind well to make a paste. Apply it onto the skin and leave on for 25 minutes, wash off with cold water and moisturize. This treatment will lighten your skin, making you look fresh and bright!

Remove blackheads with mint!

The most common skin problem which we all face are ‘blackheads’! These nasty black bumps on our nose or cheeks can make the face look unhealthy and dirty. Blackheads form when excess oil and dirt particles clog our skin pores. Mint has the ability to unclog the pores and tighten them, so, you can use it to get rid of those stubborn blackheads and also prevent them from returning! Add oats, mint leaves, honey and milk in a small bowl. Scrub your face with this mixture for 2-3 minutes and then, wash off with warm water.

Diminish dark circles with mint leaves!

Dark circles are caused by genes, dehydration, lack of sleep or sun exposure. This condition is quite common in today’s generation as our sleeping patterns have disturbed a lot because of social media and online web series. But how can you treat those? It’s simple! Just crush mint leaves and add cucumber juice in it. Apply it under your eyes and leave for 15 minutes. Repeat this process thrice a week to reduce those panda eyes! Being packed with antioxidants and cooling properties, mint will surely treat the dark circles within a very short period of time.

Erase acne scars!

After you have successfully gotten rid of pimples, now you need something to remove those scars that these pimples left behind! Again, for that, we would recommend you mint leaves! This herb contains salicylic acid which helps in cell growth and repair. So, if you have spots or scars on your face, you can apply mint leaves paste directly on the affected areas to fade them quickly and easily. Wash off with cold water and apply moisturizer afterwards to keep the skin hydrated!