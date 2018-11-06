The Time-killer Abuja Road

Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory is a city everyone wants to live in because of its acclaimed luxury and fun-fare. Hence the heavy influx of people from every tribe and ethnicity to have a taste of the delicacies the metropolitan city can afford.

There are many porsche, fashionable and trendy mansions in the FCT but how many greener-pasture seekers can afford it? Thus, most of them resort to living in the suburbs of the capital city while they work at the city centre. This makes them ply the nearly inadequate roads that link the outskirts almost on a daily basis.

The Keffi-Masaka-Mararaba-Nyanya- AYA route, which links Nasarawa State to Abuja, is a classic example. A journey that should ordinarily take between 30 and 45 minutes on a good day would take up to between 1.30 to 2 hours on a bad day.

The worst is experienced more on Mondays and Wednesdays: Monday because it is the beginning of the week-days where everyone is rushing to resume work after the weekend break and Wednesday because it is the usually-patronised Nyanya Market day with traders displaying their wares on the road’s shoulders (the parking lane).

To make matters worse, there are no proper bus stops (except the Nyanya Park) hence taxi and bus drivers ‘pick and drop’ passengers abruptly on the road not minding the next road user.

Mr Edet Iniobong who has been residing in Mararaba since 1991 said life in the area has deteriorated. According to him, during the General Abacha regime, police personnel were given flats of bedroom each just as driving in and out the axis was quite easy though the express was a single lane.

Iniobong who now owns two personal cars spoke with The News Chronicle lamenting how difficult living in the suburb has become.

“In order to beat the dreaded heavy traffic on Nyanya-Abuja Road, I often leave home not later than 4:30 am every day. Most times I arrive at the office before daybreak and have to take naps in my car before the commencement of work.

“The experience is not funny but that is the cross we have to bear. My wife has warned me severally to re-adjust the time I leave home envisaging that I may run into men of the underworld but what can we do?

“Moreover, activities of hawkers especially during rush hours to make quick gains add to the ugly experiences of road users. They take advantage of every little space between vehicles as they yell at the top of their voice to woo potential customers. One man’s meat, they say, is another man’s poison but why must they hold us to ransom just because they want to sell?” he queried.

Also narrating his experience, Mr Gabriel Onyilo said though living in the slum outside the FCT is challenging, it is quite better than struggling to live in the city centre as a meagre salary earner.

“I live in Masaka with my wife and three children but work in Wuse 2. I often leave home by 4am especially on Mondays. The traffic jam on my route to the city centre is multi-phased. Sometimes, one would begin to experience the gridlock from Ado Junction and gradually to Mararaba Market. On a good day, it begins from Nyanya Market through Kugbo.

“One could spend two hours for a journey that should ordinarily take 40 minutes. It’s that bad.

“The painful thing is that many flashy houses in the city centre are virtually empty housing only cockroaches and rodents. A lucky one may house security guards but who is willing to give such houses to the poor to reduce their pains?

“I think it’s high time the government started taxing owners of empty houses in Abuja. Most of them built those houses with stolen money but would neither lease it out nor give them to be inhabited for free. At least such would reduce the heavy traffic on the Keffi-Abuja Road and other roads linking the FCT.”