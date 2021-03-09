“The Teacher Is Rocking Her Harder,” Reactions As Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Marries Her Children’s School Teacher

In a development that has sparked reactions on social media, Mackenzie Scott has found love again barely two years after parting ways with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
It would be recalled that the 50-year-old, who is worth an estimated $53 billion, divorced the Amazon founder back in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
Celebritiesbuzz reports that she has now married Dan Jewett, a science teacher at the private Seattle Lakeside School where her children she shares with Bezos attend.
According to the paper, the couple made their marriage publicly and spoke about their philanthropic plans in a post on the Giving Pledge – a site where billionaires and millionaires vow to dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes.
Jewett indicated he plans to follow her lead. He said he intends to give away the majority of his wealth.
According to Forbes, the divorce settlement made Mackenzie Scott among the richest people on Earth, currently holding a $53 billion fortune after receiving a quarter of Bezos’ Amazon shares.
Reacting to the development which was shared by celebritiesbuzz on Facebook, some individuals made the following comments:
Mickey Ray – Not every woman deserves to marry a rich man. She is now at her level. She just couldn’t stand the pressure. She can control a teacher and not a rich man.
Kojo Boakye – People… please open your eyes… after the divorce she became the richest woman… in the world… she now has the money.. it was planned
Pee Sena – She is going to use the money she got from her divorced husband to sponsor the teacher cos the teacher is rocking her harder than the rich guy. It’s not about peace, fear women
Nana Poku D-zone – 99.9% of African ladies still don’t understand why the woman is running away from money. This the real example of money can’t buy love but buys sex.
Sam Vat – This means she was cheating on him with the teacher for a long time and decided to marry him
