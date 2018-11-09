The Shi’as In Our Midst

In The Name Of Allah, The Most Kind And The Most Merciful

All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of the entire universe. Peace and

salutations be upon the final Prophet, his wives, family and Companions.

It is a great favour of Allah upon us for blessing us with Iman and

creating us from the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

All praise is for Allah, Who has guided us to this. We would never have

been rightly guided had Allah not guided us.

Dear Brothers and Sisters! The doctrinal history of Islam has not been

without challenges. Attempts to part with orthodoxy and institutionalise

innovation (Bid’ah) arose in the earliest period and continue in various

forms up to the present day.

The rise and spread of heterodoxy found fertile grounds in the vacuums of

ignorance to which some societies occasionally tend to fall prey. Given

such circumstances, the distortion of history and creed, combined with the

fabrication of alternative narratives and meta-narratives, went a long way

to entrench deviation.

While many heterodoxies withered and disappeared with the passage of time,

some managed to cling to existence and reinvigorate themselves whenever

opportunity presented itself.

In response thereto arose a scholarly tradition dedicated to the defence

and vindication of truth. My today’s Friday Khutbah (Sermon) represents a

continuation of that tradition.

Dear Servants of Allah! Shaykhul Islam Ibn Taimiyyah said:

“If I remained silent and you remained silent, then who will teach the

ignorant?!”

Respected Brothers and Sisters! Some peoples are very skillful in making

Muslims believe that opening the Shi’a file to discussion is tantamount to

dealing the death blow. They view that the Muslim Ummah consists of both

Sunnis and Shi’a and thus opening the issue to discussion has the effect of

dividing the Muslim Ummah into two halves. However, this view is wrong from

two prospectives:

1. Shi’a represent only 11% of the Muslim Ummah (only 150 Million all over

the world). Actually, it is totally unfair for the Muslim Ummah to waver

its fundamentals in order to maintain this few number within the main

Muslim body instead of demanding Shi’a to abide by the theological, moral,

historical, political and united standards of the Muslim Ummah.

2. In my previous article, I referred to the fact that Fitnah (disorder) is

not that quiescent one we are trying to kindle. In fact, Fitnah is already

extremely on fire, with boiling effects all over the Muslim world, firstly

in Iraq. What should we do in face of shedding the Sunni blood there and

the evident wasting of once-greatly-capable country?!

In our discussion of the problem, we are trying to understand the roots of

the problem. Once we understand, we can propose logical solutions. However,

no solutions to the problem can be offered in the absence of clear

knowledge of their rise, roots, concepts, methodologies, objectives and

ambitions.

In the previous article, I spot light on the threat of contemporary Shi’a

to the present of the Muslim Ummah. I specifically listed five dangerous

points, each of which is an enough justification to urgently open the file.

Below is a brief outline of the five points:

1. Shia’s constant defamation of Companions, which turned into the essence

of their belief in religion. Actually, it is an evident grudge that

exceeded all limits. Wallahi, Allah is my witness, I regularly receive

comments and threats from Shi’ites on any talks relating to Abu Bakr, Umar

and Uthman as well as other Companions that are overflowing with grudge and

rancour. It is something very sensitive for a Shi’ite to see a Companion’s

name, which necessitates him to have a violent reaction. How come then that

we observe self-control regarding such an infringement? I stated there that

overlooking such vices resembles forsaking religion which we may not do In

Shaa Allah.

2. The danger of the spread of Shi’ism in Muslim communities or countries,

were it through directly embracing and conversion to the Shi’ite thought or

indirectly through being convinced with Shia’s ideas being unaware of

embracing Shi’ism.

3. The murder of thousands of Iraqi Sunnis.

4. Direct threat of military, political, economic dominance over Iraq etc,

and thus serving other people’s interests.

5. Direct threat to countries in the region other than Iraq. In this

regard, I gave United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia (KSA) as examples. I do not think it proper to remain silent till

the interests of such countries be lost. In my opinion, positive speed

movement to safeguard the safety and security of such countries is

inevitable.

However, I have discussed the above referred to five points in detail in my

previous article. Actually, I call the readers to read this Sermon

thoughtfully on account of its dealing with serious issues. Moreover, I

invite them to read the other previous articles so that you might get an

overall view of the subject.

But… Are these five points everything? Unfortunately, no!

Actually, Shia’s peril is too threatening to be dealt with in such five

points. Browsing history proves that contingent deterioration is more than

unimaginable. The Ubaidi Isma’ilite Shi’ites occupied Egypt for more than

two consecutive hundred years. Although having never been predictable, it

took place anyway as we know. Hence, drawing attention to such a peril is

necessary and inevitable.

Let us now resume listing Shia’s dangers at the present:

6. Danger of Iran-Syria rapprochement. We can obviously notice the close

rapprochement between Iran and Syria. Danger can be predicted in view of

the serious situation Syria lives. For about forty years, Syria has been

ruled by Nusairis (known as Alawites), who are attributed to the founder of

their sect Abu Shu’aib Muhammad Bin Nusair Al-Baghdadi (Died 270 A.H.). Abu

Shu’aib claimed Prophethood and that Ali is Allah incarnate – Glorified and

Exalted is He high above what they say!

Although Nusairis constitute no more than 10% of the total population, they

have absolute authority. Therefore, they give a wide latitude to the spread

of Shi’ism in the country. Thus, connection of the Shi’ite Crescent from

Iran to Iraq and to Syria and Lebanon will represent a serious barrier

separating the east of the Muslim world from the west and giving indication

of a contingent stretch of unknown dimensions.

7. There is a certain serious matter requiring us to take an immediate

stance, discussing which may never be put off. I mean Muslim’s infatuation

with greater Shi’ite figures, especially the leader of the Lebanese

Hezbollah Hasan Nasrallah and the Iranian president Rouhani. Unarguably,

public attitudes adopted by both figures infatuated many Sunnis, especially

in the absence of equivalent Sunni figures at the head of authority in

Muslim countries. In fact, they are infatuating in view of success achieved

by both of them in reaching their respective objectives; i.e. war against

Jews in the case of Nasrallah and establishing a powerful state in the case

of Rouhani. Therefore, it is necessary to draw the attention of all Sunnis

to the fact that achieving even a great success in a certain issue does not

necessarily denote sound creed and methodology. We should bear in mind that

the wicked Ubaidi Shi’ite State achieved tenfold or hundredfold greater

military and political successes than those achieved by Hezbollah and Iran.

Nevertheless, we may not take it as an example. Furthermore, we may by no

means take as an example a secular – even if Sunni – leader. This is

because we believe that a leader to be an example has to achieve integrity,

balance and comprehensiveness in such fields as creed, morals, knowledge

and practice. Moreover, his practicing struggle has to be in Allah’s Cause

and in support of Allah’s sound religion and to establish the Shari’ah

(Islamic Law) unchanged and unmodified.

Let me also deliver a message to those who dream of being ruled by a

Shi’ite, even if moderate, leader. I would like to ask them whether they

would accept to believe in the twelve Imams they believe in. Would we then

accept to give up the history of Companions, our schools of thought and

Sunnah books we trust? Which education curricula do we expect to be applied

in such a case; Shi’ite or Sunni curricula?

Indeed, Isma’il the Safavid established a very powerful state in Iran

constructing it dazzlingly in terms of administration and organization. How

was his behaviour when his state reached its peak? See my previous Sermons

and articles for more information about how he made use of his power to be

a thorn in the Ottoman State’s side, spreading Shi’ism in Iraq and uniting

with the Portuguese in face of Sunni Ottomans.

Dear Brothers and Sisters! Islam is one integrated entity, i.e. we may not

apply one part of it and forsake another. Allah (May He be Exalted) said:

“O you who believe! Enter into Islam wholly.” [Al-Baqarah, 208]

Accordingly, if we are to take an example, it should be integrated.

However, if there is any defect, it should by no means relate to creed and

concepts. Otherwise, there will be evil consequences and severe harm.

8. Unfortunately, Shi’a’s narrations of events have made its way so

tremendously through history books. Thus, to read and benefit from history,

we have to revise it in order to purify forgery and interpolation.

Actually, this is an essential task and fundamental duty, abandoning which

might result in loss of huge heritage and distortion of the biographies of

the best of people and generations. The beginning should be understanding

Shi’a’s danger on history books, purifying such books from their forged

narrations and then inferring lessons from authentically narrated events.

In fact, I would like to spot more light on such issues. I have counted

narrations reported concerning the narrative of the Battle of Siffin to

find them 113. It was astonishing to find out that 99 of which are Shi’ite

malicious narrations aiming at no more than distorting the image of

Companions. Such narrations are widely circulated among Shi’a as well as

those influenced by their ideas, including supposedly some ignorant Sunnis

under the pretext that they are recorded in Tarikh Al-Tabari, a prominent

Sunni scholar. By doing so, they pay no attention to the Sanad (chain of

narrators) mentioned by Imam Al-Tabari. Suppose they pay it any attention,

they know noting about narrators. Thus, it becomes a must to purify history

books from Shi’a’s narrations so that people might read the Ummah’s history

from its authentic resources.

9. Many people do not take into consideration our duties toward Shi’a. It

is unarguably unjustified to let such a huge number of people as more than

one hundred and fifty million persons think so corruptly without drawing

their attention to the danger of their beliefs and ideas.

Undoubtedly, such people are in ultimate need of being educated, enjoined

to do good and forbidden from doing evil. We will be unquestionably asked

by our Lord on the Day of Judgment whether we performed our duties toward

those people who hold such beliefs as those referred to in the article

“Shi’a and its followers.”

Some Shi’ites sent comments on these articles, threatening me, attacking

me, insulting me and supplicating Allah to punish me through resurrecting

me along with Abu Bakr and Umar. Actually, it gives me great pleasure that

someone wishes me to be resurrected with them. However, I felt very sorry

for them for showing enmity to these two giant figures chosen by Allah to

be the Companions of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). I

consider it an essential priority of Callers to Allah, preachers and

Islamic scholars to clarify for such people the danger of what they believe

in. Undoubtedly, sincere and fair-minded persons among them are likely to

accept the truth heedless of the risks once informed of the true belief.

10. Who protects helpless Sunnis who live in Iran now? Do you know how many

they are? They are about twenty million persons constituting about 30% of

the total population.

Nevertheless, they are represented in the Iranian cabinet by no minister.

Moreover, the ratio of their parliament representation is less than 10%.

Furthermore, million Sunnis living in the capital Tehran are in vain

struggling to establish even only one Sunni Mosque. In this regard, we need

not mention direct oppression of all Sunnis who demand their rights.

Actually, oppression is so severe that Sunni Mosques are destroyed. A

famous event is the destruction of Sheikh Fayd Mosque in Khurasan in 1994

A.D. (1414 A.H.).

Another event is the destruction of the Congregational Mosque in the state

of Blushistan which was accompanied by killing two hundred Sunni young men

who staged a sit-in in the Mosque protesting against the destruction of

Sheikh Fayd Mosque.

It goes without saying that education curricula studied by twenty million

Sunnis in Iran does not go in line with Sunni doctrines and principles. In

fact, they are Shi’ite-based curricula.

Unfortunately, Iranian Sunnis experience a great dilemma being helpless, as

known by everyone. Is it then proper to keep silent regarding their

problems as well as the problems of Iraqi Sunnis, or speak out so that

Allah might help someone do something?

So far, we have listed ten evident dangers of Shi’a.

Dear Brothers and Sisters! Now do you still think it is wise to keep silent?

Do analytics claiming to be reasonable view that harms following from

opening the file to discussion are greater than harms of the actual fact we

live, from which I listed ten harms in this Sermon and the one prior to it?

Nonetheless, I did not write these articles and Sermons aiming at igniting

the fuse of war against the Shi’a of Nigeria, Iran, Iraq, Syria or Lebanon.

I also did not aim at deducing that Shi’a are more dangerous than Jews.

Rather, by writing these articles and Sermons I aim at leading to a

truthful understanding of situations. Because only after knowing the truth,

wise men from among the people can agree on a proper and appropriate

attitude.

Actually, many of those who hurry to express their opinions on many

complicated problems do not have the least knowledge about the issue under

discussion; they express no more than emotion-based opinions and imagined

their fancies to be realities which they thought will be put into practice

by sincere persons.

Now, after these blood-smelling information, how should our attitude toward

Shi’a be?

1. The majority of scholars judge Shi’a Ithna Ashriyyah (who believe in,

study and prepare for the advent of the Imam Al-Mahdi, the twelfth

descendant of the Prophet Muhammad who is believed to be still alive and

waiting for the world to prepare for his emergence from occultation and

just leadership) in general to be Muslims. However, they are deviated

Mubtadi’in (innovating in religion) Muslims. Accordingly, all such general

rulings of Islam as marriage, inheritance, burial, judiciary, food and all

transactions apply to them. Therefore, they are also permitted to perform

Hajj and Umrah (minor pilgrimage) and to enter the Sacred Lands. Thus

known, their deviation might not, nevertheless, be underestimated. Rather,

they need to be reformed and rectified. It even necessitates rulings and

laws to be sanctioned. In this respect, many Muslim scholars made good

contributions in the field, details of which can be sought for elsewhere.

Moreover, the majority of scholars judge some Shi’a sects to be

disbelievers, including Isma’iliyyah, Nusairis and suchlike blasphemous

sects.

2. Based on Shi’a’s methodologies, deep-rooted deviation, I dare say it is

impossible to make Fiqhi (jurisprudential) or doctrinal reconciliation

between the Sunni and the Shi’ite thoughts. Actually, Shi’a is not an

Islamic school of thought as thought by some ignorant people. Rather, it is

a sect that deviated from the straight path. Thus, reconciling the straight

path with deviation stands for deviation of a lesser degree. In brief, it

is entirely unacceptable according to Islamic Shari’ah. Does reconciliation

mean accepting insulting Companions and no one else? Does reconciliation

mean believing in no more than twelve Imams? Does it mean authorising

Al-Bukhari and Muslim while denying the authority of Abu Dawud and

Al-Tirmidhi? Does it also mean deeming Mut’ah (temporary) marriage lawful

in certain circumstances? Or, does it mean overlooking oppressing some

Sunnis in Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Syria etc, while moving positively regarding

oppressing others?

Dear Brothers and Sisters! Reconciliation reached a dead end. More

decisively, any attempt to reconcile the doctrines or rulings of Sunnis and

Shi’ites is tantamount to changing and distorting the religion of Allah,

which may never be our objective. Moreover, a reference has to be made to

the situations of scholars who during a stage of their life attempted

reconciliation to find out it is infeasible in spite of repeated attempts.

I would like to pay a special attention here to the respected Syrian

scholar Dr. Mustafa Al-Siba’i (May Allah show mercy to him). In his book

‘The Position of Sunnah as to Islamic Legislation’, he explicitly stated

that:

“It seemed that reconciliation means drawing Sunnis closer to Shi’ism.”

The same approach was followed by the respected scholar Dr. Yusuf

Al-Qaradawi, who reached the same result.

3. Our efforts should not be halted at the stage of denying Shi’a’s

doctrines and methodologies. Rather, we should fortify fellow Sunnis with

beneficial knowledge that can safeguard them against falling into the

snares of corrupt and dangerous beliefs. Moreover, scholars and Callers to

Allah have to be energetic in informing Sunnis about their true religion

and the authentic story of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his

reverend Companions. Besides, the huge historical heritage of the Ummah has

to be made use of. To this effect, the Ummah that cannot read its history

is incapable of forming its future.

4. We should never feel embarrassed or hesitate to discuss suspicions

raised by Shi’a here and there. Furthermore, we should not be ostriches

about the Shi’a file thinking that doing so will have the effect of gaging

them. On the contrary, we have to discuss the issue bravely. It should turn

into a matter of creed, reforming deviation and rectification of a bad

conduct. Hence, we have to discuss complicated historical issues that Shi’a

powerfully make use of and to explain such issues from a sound Islamic

prospective. In addition, Sunni’s love and respect of the Prophet’s

household has to be highlighted. Moreover, it should be clarified that the

deceiving idea that Shi’a show more love and respect to the Prophet’s

Household is a false notion. Undoubtedly, the Prophet’s Household may never

be satisfied with distorting the Prophet’s methodology.

5. We should sincerely and truthfully call and advise Shi’ites to depend on

impartial scientific investigation in reading their history and doctrines.

By doing so, they will come to know that their historical reports are

narrated through very weak and interrupted chains of narrators and that

most of their methodologies and ideas have not been coined before the third

century A.H. We are certain that Allah will guide sincere persons among

them to the straight path. (And this is not difficult for Allah).

6. Muslims in Nigeria, Africa and Arab countries, as well as Muslim

communities in Western countries, have to be on their guard against

increasingly growing Shi’ism. As I stated above, Shi’ism stands for

deviation from the right path. Therefore, good attention has to be paid to

it especially in countries where Shi’ism is intensively propagated, such as

Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Jordan,

Nigeria, Ghana etc.

7. Sunnis living in confrontation line, i.e. Iraq, Iran, Syria, Pakistan

and Lebanon are to take care, unite and keep in touch with their Sunnis

brothers all over the Muslim world. They also have to join forces in order

to protect themselves against dangers to which they are exposed, and to

vividly use mass media to show their status and positions, which might

provide them easily with help.

8. We do not object to peaceful co-living between Sunnis and Shi’ites

provided that no mutual aggression takes place. I also do not prefer

involving into thorny issues of ideological and theological dispute on

condition that it be reciprocal. This should not mean giving Iranian and

Iraqi Shi’ites all rights while marginalising Sunnis.

9. Political rapprochement between some political Sunni and Shi’ite groups

is also possible in some respects. However, caution should be observed

regarding the possibility of the collapse of rapprochement, which is the

historically usual end of such relations. Ultimate caution should also be

observed regarding giving up any theological or legal principle in favour

of rapprochement. Moreover, rapprochement should be conditional on certain

circumstances and common interests, in the sense that it should not be

unconditional so that it might not result in interrupting the unity and

peace of the Ummah or misunderstanding.

10. I call upon Muslim leaders to be up to the huge responsibility they

undertake. Undoubtedly, Sunnis adopted reconciliation calls only being

infatuated with Shi’ite figures that rose in the absence of Muslim leaders

from the arena. We noticed how much Sunnis were impressed by Erdogan for

his stance against Jews as well as by the Dane Prime Minister, which

clearly indicates that the Sunni masses are in need of a symbol to back and

support. We ask Allah to show you the truth as a truth and guide you to

follow it and to show you falsehood as falsehood and to help you avoid it.

In the other hand, Nigeria that is battling many fronts of insecurity

should be cautious the way it handles the Shi’a matters, matters that have

the propensity to snowball into a crisis of unimaginable proportion.

The Shi’ites/Federal Government of Nigeria faceoff is one such dangerous

matter and therefore requires wisdom. Killing them by the security forces

can never offer solution but engaging them in a dialogue could. History

bears ample evidence that dialogue has always brought peace where war

woefully failed. Nigeria cannot afford confronting another group of

insurgents resulting from a mismanaged situation.

Yes, as we all agree, killing them may not really help, but the big

question is: Are they above the laws of Nigeria? What if their leaders

refuses the dialogue? What about their insult on Nigeria sovereignty and

Nigerian Army? What about the inconveniences causing other road users

during their trekking? And a host of many others…

May Allah help and protect Nigeria from all evils, ameen.

With this tenth point ends the ten points briefing my viewpoint on this

serious file.

I am certain that there are tens, hundreds or even thousands of questions

that I found no room to answer in such brief Sermon. Anyway, my absolute

aim is to only open doors for discussion and to give a clearer vision. No

doubt, detailed explanation and investigation can be tackled by specialised

researches and studies, which I ask Allah to guide Muslim scholars to

conduct and to explain to people in general:

“Until there is no more Fitnah, and the religion will all be for Allah

alone.” [Qur’an, Al-Anfal, 39]

May Allah safeguard the Muslim Ummah against all evils, guide it to the

straight path and provide for it immediate and future good.

I ask Allah to glorify Islam and Muslims.

And all praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace,

blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our Noble Messenger, Muhammad,

and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday Sermon) was prepared for delivery today

Friday, Rabi’ul Awwal 1st, 1440 AH (November 9, 2018), by Imam Murtada

Muhammad Gusau, the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji

Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached

via: gusaumurtada@gmail.com or +2348038289761.