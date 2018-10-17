The rise and rise of ‘Ada na eme ogo’

Anambra politics is not for the faint-hearted. And it is not for the

underachiever; it is for the dauntless and the “performer”.

Some politicians in the state have had their political fortunes

plummet owing to a prodigious level non-performance. Anambra people

have a voracious appetite for progress, and for development. They are

least swayed by money, and even if they receive money to vote for a

particular candidate; they often vote according to the dictates of

their conscience, or preference.

Stella Oduah, fondly called ‘Ada na eme ogo’ by her people, is

breaking a jinx. She has risen to become one of the most valuable and

influential politicians in Anambra. And her shine appears far from

waning.

Oduah, who chalked up years of experience in the private sector,

running an oil conglomerate before joining politics, shared a bit of

her experience as aviation minister with me. According to her, she is

the best aviation minister Nigeria has had in years. This meeting will

be the subject of a broader piece.

Oduah has sustained her clout by injecting seminal programmes into the

lives of Anambra people, and providing curative services and projects

for her people in Anambra North. From routine award of scholarships

and grants, which she started in 2012, to provision of amenities, even

though outside her remit as a senator. Stella has lived up to the

billing of most Anambra citizens.

I interviewed a few young persons in Anambra North to sample opinions

on her performance. Most of the respondents were ecstatic, having

benefited from one of her scholarships or grants.

For a state with an accented male dominance, Oduah has surprised us –

we the pessimists. Perhaps, she knew the only way to maintain

relevance and etch herself in the hearts of many was by delivering

“the goods”. This explains why she still coruscates, even in the dark

alley of Anambra politics.

Really, it is not in the purview of legislators to take on projects.

But we exist in a peculiar environment where every elected

representative’s effort is counted more on the initiatives introduced

to alleviate poverty than on the bills sponsored. No doubt, Oduah has

sponsored impactful bills tailored towards addressing some of the

challenges of the south-east. The South-east Development Commission

Bill is one. And there are more.

Oduah may not be without controversy, but her performance in Anambra

North is a strong argument for the expansion of political space for

women to thrive. Personally, I would love to see a feminisation of the

Anambra political firmament in 2019 with the emergence of more female

legislators.

Perhaps, some day, Anambra will have a female governor.

Fredrick is a media personality.

He can be reached on Facebook: Fredrick Nwabufo; Twitter; @FredrickNwabufo