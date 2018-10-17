The rise and rise of ‘Ada na eme ogo’

Anambra politics is not for the faint-hearted. And it is not for the
underachiever; it is for the dauntless and the “performer”.
Some politicians in the state have had their political fortunes
plummet owing to a prodigious level non-performance. Anambra people
have a voracious appetite for progress, and for development. They are
least swayed by money, and even if they receive money to vote for a
particular candidate; they often vote according to the dictates of
their conscience, or preference.
Stella Oduah, fondly called ‘Ada na eme ogo’ by her people, is
breaking a jinx. She has risen to become one of the most valuable and
influential politicians in Anambra. And her shine appears far from
waning.
Oduah, who chalked up years of experience in the private sector,
running an oil conglomerate before joining politics, shared a bit of
her experience as aviation minister with me. According to her, she is
the best aviation minister Nigeria has had in years. This meeting will
be the subject of a broader piece.
Oduah has sustained her clout by injecting seminal programmes into the
lives of Anambra people, and providing curative services and projects
for her people in Anambra North. From routine award of scholarships
and grants, which she started in 2012, to provision of amenities, even
though outside her remit as a senator. Stella has lived up to the
billing of most Anambra citizens.
I interviewed a few young persons in Anambra North to sample opinions
on her performance. Most of the respondents were ecstatic, having
benefited from one of her scholarships or grants.
For a state with an accented male dominance, Oduah has surprised us –
we the pessimists. Perhaps, she knew the only way to maintain
relevance and etch herself in the hearts of many was by delivering
“the goods”. This explains why she still coruscates, even in the dark
alley of Anambra politics.
Really, it is not in the purview of legislators to take on projects.
But we exist in a peculiar environment where every elected
representative’s effort is counted more on the initiatives introduced
to alleviate poverty than on the bills sponsored. No doubt, Oduah has
sponsored impactful bills tailored towards addressing some of the
challenges of the south-east. The South-east Development Commission
Bill is one. And there are more.
Oduah may not be without controversy, but her performance in Anambra
North is a strong argument for the expansion of political space for
women to thrive. Personally, I would love to see a feminisation of the
Anambra political firmament in 2019 with the emergence of more female
legislators.
Perhaps, some day, Anambra will have a female governor.
Fredrick is a media personality.
He can be reached on Facebook: Fredrick Nwabufo; Twitter; @FredrickNwabufo