The Pill You Don’t Need — A Lagos Survival Story

They say Lagos never sleeps.

But neither do her people.

Jide was 34. Lived in Egbeda. Worked in Victoria Island.

Up by 4:30am, back home by 10pm—if the traffic gods were kind.

Every day, he popped two Paracetamol before leaving home.

Another two before bed.

“Na just stress,” he’d say. “My head dey bang small.”

He wasn’t sick. Just tired. Overloaded.

His body was talking, but all he knew was how to silence it with pills.

This is not just Jide’s story. It’s Lagos. It’s Abuja. It’s Onitsha. It’s YOU.

We are a generation overdosing on drugs to mask what only rest, peace, and perspective can heal.

Headache? Take a painkiller.

Body weak? Swallow a vitamin.

Can’t sleep? Down some tablets.

No time to think—just hustle and medicate.

But here’s the kicker:

Over 40% of Nigerians self-medicate regularly (Nigerian Medical Association, 2024).

And most of those pills? They’re fixing the wrong problem.

—

Here’s the truth no one’s telling you:

Your headache might not be malaria.

It could be a toxic boss, traffic fumes, or the pressure of 3 months rent unpaid.

Your body pains might not be typhoid.

It could be from sitting 12 hours in Danfo + office chairs + stress.

Your fatigue isn’t always a vitamin deficiency.

It might be mental burnout—from chasing a life that’s chasing you back.

—

Before You Swallow That Pill…

Try this:

✋ Take 5 minutes and breathe.

Log off WhatsApp and TikTok for an hour.

Write down what’s really stressing you.

‍♂Go for a walk. No destination. Just air and clarity.

Call someone you can talk to. Not gossip with. Talk with.

—

Health is not just in your body. It’s in your mind.

Medication helps. But medication without reflection is just silence over a scream.

Lagos will not slow down for you. Abuja won’t apologize for your burnout.

But you? You can choose to pause.

So next time your head starts pounding—

Before you reach for another pill, ask:

What am I really feeling—and why?

Don’t just medicate. Evaluate.

You might just save your liver, your mind—and your life.

Linus Anagboso

( D-BIG PEN)