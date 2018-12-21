The Muslim’s Relation With His Surroundings

In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Grantor of Mercy

All praise is for Allah. We praise Him, we seek His aid and we ask for His forgiveness. We seek Allah’s refuge from the evils of ourselves and from our evil actions. Whosoever Allah guides, there is no one who can misguide him; and whosoever Allah misguides, there is no one who can guide him.

I testify that none has the right to be worshipped except Allah, alone, who has no partner; and I testify that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is His servant and Messenger.

Dear brothers and sisters! In today’s Sermon, let’s look at the Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) as follows:

“Fear Allah wherever you are; do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter; and behave decently towards people.”

“Fear Allah wherever you are”

This is your relation with Allah the Almighty.

“Do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter”

This is your relation with yourself.

“And behave decently towards people”

This is your relation with the society.

Respected servants of Allah! Your relations are of three kinds, no matter how much they varied or increased in numbers: Your relation with Allah, with yourself, and with your society.

The above Hadith is a sufficient, inclusive, and summarised advice which included the basic rules of dealing with Allah the Almighty, dealing with one’s self, and dealing with other people.

“Fear Allah wherever you are”

Where are you?

You are in the kingdom of Allah, and under His control Wherever you go, in any country and any place, you should know that Allah is with you (by His Knowledge). Allah the Almighty says:

“And He is with you (by His Knowledge) wheresoever you may be.” [Surah Al-Hadid, 4]

Scholars of Qur’an’s interpretation (Tafsir) said:

“The general accompaniment of Allah means: His knowledge.”

Hence, one is within Allah’s kingdom and under His control. No human being, even if he/she was non-Muslim, is out of the reach of Allah’s fate.

“Or those who do evil deeds think that they can outstrip Us (i.e. escape Our Punishment)?” [Surah Al-Ankabut, 4]

The meaning of “outstrip us” is that they thought they were far from Allah’s control, and that they were free to do whatever they likes, without being held accountable for their deeds, and without punishment, which is the opposite of the meaning of this Qur’anic verse.

Dear brothers and sisters! You should believe with no doubt that you are under Allah’s control, in Allah’s kingdom. Allah knows all your conditions, He hears all your words as He is the All-knower and the All-Hearing. He knows what chests conceal, he hears you when you whisper to yourself, and He is aware of every move you make as he is the All-Seeing.

You meet the minimum limits of faith when you believe that Allah is with you wherever you are and when you know for sure that He Knows, He will hold you accountable, and will punish for sins.

Dear brothers and sisters! This is a very critical verse which indicates that Allah is with you (by His Knowledge):

“And He is with you (by His Knowledge) wheresoever you may be.” [Surah Al-Hadid, 4]

However, when Allah the Almighty says:

“And know that Allah is with Al-Muttaqun (the pious).” [Surah Al-Baqarah, 194]

This is the exclusive accompaniment and it means that Allah is with you protecting, helping and supporting you, giving you triumph and prosperity.

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) showed us those levels of faith:

• The lowest of which is to be submissive to Allah’s method.

• Then comes the level of faith: which is to draw closer to Allah and connect with Him.

• The highest is the level of Ihsan (doing the best): which is to worship Allah as if you are seeing Him, and to believe beyond doubt that though you can’t see Him, He sees you.

Dear brothers and sisters! The true believer, true Muslim never doubts that he is watched (by Allah):

“If someday you are alone never say I am alone*** But say: I am watched.”

You will submit and abide by Allah’s method when you know for sure that Allah is with you in privacy, publicity, and when you speak out or talk to your inner self. Allah is the One who knows the secrets and what is more hidden, and is Aware of what you speak, hide, or what is hidden from you.

Some scholars said:

“Allah knows what took place, what is taking place, what will take place and what never takes place, how would it have been if it were to take place?”

Allah knows everything hidden from you, hence, Allah the Most High says:

“So invoke not with Allah another ilah (god) lest you be among those who receive punishment. And warn your tribe (O Muhammad) of near kindred. And be kind and humble to the believers who follow you. Then if they disobey you, say: “I am innocent of what you do.” And put your trust in the Almighty, the Most Merciful, Who sees you (O Muhammad) when you stand up (alone at night for Tahajjud prayers). And your movements among those who fall prostrate (along with you to Allah in the five compulsory congregational prayers).” [Surah Al-Shu’arah, 213-219]

You submit and abide by Allah’s method when you know that Allah is with you knowing all about you whether you are alone or with others, at home or at work, on travel or in your residence, happy or sad, and He knows the slightest details of your relation with your wife. When you know that, you keep disciplined and obedient.

However, dear brothers and sisters! The Prophet (Peace be upon him) assured us of Allah’s mercy by saying:

“Allah the Almighty overlooks my nation’s inner self talks, unless they bring them to action or talk about them.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

We won’t be held accountable for our thoughts or inner speech unless they turn into acts or words, as both are considered of man’s actions, and when you believe with no doubt that you are accountable for your words exactly like your deeds, you watch your mouth:

“A man might speak a word without thinking about its implications, but because of it, he will plunge into the Hellfire further than the distance between the east and west.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

“Accusing a chaste woman of fornication annuls the acts of worship of a whole year.” [Tabarani and Bazzar]

You watch your mouth when you know that you will be held accountable for your words (which are the actions of the mouth) as well as your deeds (which are the actions of the body), and you should know that the faith of a man cannot be straight unless his heart is straight, and his heart cannot be straight unless his tongue becomes straight.

However, if we ignore much of these whispers and thoughts, and if we turn a blind eye to them, they might turn into potential, which would turn into a will that will turn into an act, and we get into trouble.

Though we are not going to be held accountable for bad thoughts and whispers, we should resist them, for, if a thought was the gate to an act, it would turn into a sin.

A thought could lead to an idea which leading to a potential leading to a will and finally turning into an act.

If such thoughts were in creed, the thought could turn into an idea which could turn into a potential leading to a will causing into doubt and leading eventually to Kufr (Atheism) and deviation from the religion.

Hence, we should resist ideas that don’t please Allah the Almighty, though we are not going to be held accountable for them, for, if these ideas thrive, they will turn into acts, leading to polytheism (Shirk), or to deviation in the religion.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah the Almighty says:

“And follow not (O man i.e., say not, or do not or witness not, etc.) that of which you have no knowledge. Verily! The hearing, the sight, and the heart, of each of those you will be questioned (by Allah).” [Surah Al-Isra’, 36]

You should sift what you hear and check what you see, because the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said that Allah the Exalted said:

“…And My servant keeps on coming closer to Me through performing Nawafil (doing extra deeds besides what is obligatory) till I love him. When I love him I become his hearing with which he hears, his seeing with which he sees, his hand with which he strikes, and his leg with which he walks…” [Bukhari]

This means that he won’t walk but to a good destination, won’t strike but in Allah’s cause, won’t hear but what is accepted in Allah’s method, and won’t accept less than that, not to mention that his vision will be inspired by the light of Allah.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah the Most High says:

“Verily! The hearing, the sight, and the heart, of each of you will be questioned (by Allah).” [Surah Al-Isra’, 36]

“Fear Allah wherever you are”

Wherever you are, whether in your country, between your relatives, with so many people around you, or in a travel where no one can see you, and you are able to do whatever you wish, you should fear Allah.

Lots of countries force their citizens to perform Salah, but when they travel abroad, they stop praying and indulge themselves in sin. This is not an accepted practice.

“Fear Allah wherever you are”

In privacy, in public, in prosperity, in adversity, in your home country, in a distant country, or wherever you exist, you should fear Allah.

Some scholars added to this meaning: In any position you occupy, i.e. in any high position you might occupy, you should fear Allah.

Fear Allah if you are rich, powerful, working in guiding people, or whatever you are. Hence, wherever you are, whatever your position is, you should fear Allah, because the Qur’anic verse says:

“Wheresoever you may be, Allah will bring you together (on the Day of Resurrection).” [Surah Al-Baqarah, 148]

Arrows of death keep penetrating;

The shielded body in armour;

Yet you are not cautious or attentive;

Like the lumberjack who works at dawn;

You seek safety without attaining its requirements;

Verify, ship never sails on dry land.

Dear brothers and sisters! Feeling that Allah is with you wherever you exist and in any position you occupy, is a sign of your faith (Iman).

Some are taken up with power sometimes to the extent that they forget fearing Allah, and wealth does the same as well.

Hence, if you were powerful, wealthy, in a position that puts you in the spot of light, poor, weak, sick, in your home country, or in a distant country, you should fear Allah.

“And do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter”

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah installed desires in each one of us so that we sublime, either by being patient (when we can’t fulfill our desires according to Allah’s method) or by being grateful (when we fulfill our desires in the clean channels that Allah made for us), to the Lord of earth and heavens.

Dear brothers and sisters! These desires have neutral nature, as you have the ability to express them in a range of 180 degree angle, yet, Allah’s method restrict your movement by limits, and you are asked to fulfill those desires according to Allah’s method. The evidence is in the following Qur’anic verse:

“And who is more astray than one who follows his own lusts, without guidance from Allah?” [Surah Al-Qasas, 50]

The opposite meaning will be: If you fulfill your desires according to Allah’s guidance, then you are on the safe side. Therefore, these desires are neutral, and they are either steps to sublime or to fall down. The Noble Qur’an says:

“Beautified for men is the love of things they covet; women, children, much of gold and silver (wealth), branded beautiful horses, cattle and well-tilled land. This is the pleasure of the present world’s life.” [Surah Al-Imran, 14]

However, Dear brothers and sisters! Man is between ups and downs, once he glows, and once he fades, and then he might slip into sins. Therefore, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“All the sons of Adam are sinners, but the best of sinners are those who repent frequently.” [At-Tirmidhi]

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) is the only infallible person. However, pious people are infallible in a different way, as sins don’t hurt them because they retreat promptly and repent quickly.

Hence, Prophets are infallible and the pious are protected because they know how to repent quickly, and what marks the believer is his repentance, namely, he is oft-repentant.

Therefore, if one slips into sins he/she should repent. Allah tells us, giving a glad tiding to the believers:

“And Allah would not punish them while you (Muhammad) are amongst them.” [Surah Al-Anfal, 33]

As long as they abide by Allah’s method in their lives, in their houses, in raising their children, in their earning, in choosing their wives, in their movements in life, in giving and withholding, in anger and content.

And as long as Muslims abide by the Prophetic Sunnah in their lives, they are safe from Allah’s torment. However, Allah’s mercy gives you another kind of safety if you repent and ask Allah’s forgiveness when you sin:

“Nor will He punish them while they seek (Allah’s) Forgiveness.” [Surah Al-Anfal, 33]

Hence:

“And do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter”

One should seek Allah’s forgiveness when he/she commits a sin, and he should follow the sin with a good deed. However, the first repentance is easy, yet when you sin again, you realise that a veil is drawn between you and Allah, therefore, you should add to your repentance and forgiveness seeking a good deed in order to mend the shortcoming which occurs because of that sin.

Therefore:

“And do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter”

In other words, repenting again when you sin again is not enough because of the veil drawn between you and Allah, and that requires a good deed to mend the shortcoming.

Alms-giving (Sadaqah) is one of the good deeds that mend the shortcoming, and volunteer fasting is another good deed. This explains the saying of the Prophet (Peace be upon him):

“And do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter”

Because Allah says:

“Verily, the good deeds remove the evil deeds (i.e. small sins).” [Surah Al-Hud, 114]

“All the sons of Adam are sinners, but the best of sinners are those who repent frequently.” [At-Tirmidhi]

Therefore, the gate to repentance is wide open. Better yet, Allah the Almighty says:

“Allah wishes to accept your repentance, but those who follow their lusts, wish that you (believers) should deviate tremendously away from the Right Path.” [Surah Al-Nisa’, 27]

The second sentence of the Hadith means that you should look after your heart, watch yourself, think over your situation with Allah, asking yourself: Is there a veil between me and Allah? Is the path to Allah passable? Is your submission to Allah good? Do you perform Salah properly? Do you feel any veil between you and Allah?

Allah the Most High says:

“The Day whereon neither wealth nor sons will avail, Except him who brings to Allah a clean heart [clean from Shirk (polytheism) and Nifaq (hypocrisy)].” [Surah Al-Shu’arah, 88-89]

Tafsir’s Scholars said:

“The clean heart is the one free of desires which don’t please Allah, the one free of creed which contradict with Allah’s revelation, the one free of resorting to other than Allah’s law, and the clean heart is the one free of worshiping other than Allah.”

“The Day whereon neither wealth nor sons will avail, Except him who brings to Allah a clean heart [pure from Shirk (polytheism) and Nifaq (hypocrisy)].” [Surah Al-Shu’arah, 88-89]

The clean heart is the heart that is free from forbidden desires, wrong ideologies, following other than Allah’s legislation, and worship to other than Allah.

The first idea in this noble testament is to worship Allah, to fear Him wherever you are and in any position you occupy.

The second idea is to look after your heart, to meditate in order to know whether you are submissive to Allah or not, connected with Allah or not, and whether the path to Allah is passable or not, whether Allah is pleased with you or not?

What should you do in respect of the second fact?

“And do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter”

You might sin, slip, or incline the right path, in these cases you should be alerted before it is too late. That is why some of the Prophet’s followers said:

“Each one of the forty Companions I met thought he was a hypocrite (because they held themselves accountable).”

Moreover, some of them said:

“A believer is between ups and downs more than forty times per day, whereas the hypocrite is in a status quo for forty years, because he/she doesn’t look after his/her heart, doesn’t care about his/her connection with Allah, and isn’t punctilious in his behaviour, hence, he is absentminded, distracted and heedless.”

“And behave decently towards people”

This is about your relation with the society.

Dear brothers and sisters! There is an inevitable concomitance between commitment to religion and straight behaviour, and the Prophet (Peace be upon him) defined the main purpose of his delegation and the method of his mission saying:

“I was sent as an educator.” [Al Hakim]

Also the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“I was sent to complete good manners.” [Al Hakim]

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) defined this religion, which is the last divine message as good manners.

Dear brothers and sisters! It is out of profound wisdom that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was sent as an educator, and for that he said:

“Teach and don’t repulse, as the teacher is better than the repulse.” [Al Hakim]

The Qur’anic verse confirms this truth:

“Have you seen him who denies the Recompense? That is he who repulses the orphan (harshly).” [Surah Al-Ma’un, 1-2]

There is a tight connection between the right commitment to religion and good behaviour. Allah the Most High says:

“But if they answer you not (i.e. do not believe in your doctrine of Islamic Monotheism, nor follow you), then know that they only follow their own lusts).” [Surah Al-Qasas, 50]

Dear brothers and sisters! The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“He who is not trustworthy (Mai Amanah) has no faith, and he who does not keep his promise has no religion.” [Ahmad]

There is also a tight connection between the straight behaviour and the true faith.

And in another Hadith the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Indeed Haya’ (modesty) and Iman (faith) are Companions. When one of them goes away, the other away as well.” [Al Hakim]

Dear brothers and sisters! Faith is the foundation of morals, the leash of lusts, and the core of consciences.

Dear brothers and sisters! I will read some authentic Hadiths of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) about morals and their relation with faith. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The believer with the most complete faith is the one who has the best manners.” [At-Tirmidhi]

Having noble manners is the peak of Islam and faith, and the most beloved to Allah among people is the owner of the best manners.

The closest among people to the Prophet (Peace be upon him) on the Day of Resurrection is the owner of the best manners.

Good manners are the best blessing that man gains, and are the great boon that Allah might give a servant.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Nothing is heavier on the scale of a believer on the Day of Judgment than good manner.” [Abu Dawud, and At-Tirmidhi]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) also said:

“A believer will attain by his good behaviour the rank of one who prays during the night and observes fasting during the day.” [Abu Dawud]

Praying all night and fasting all day long are hard acts of worship, yet you can gain twice the benefit by having good manners.

Furthermore, one can attain by his good behaviour the best place in paradise, not to mention that morals erase sins just as water melts ice, and bad manners corrupt deeds as the vinegar corrupts honey.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Do you know who is the bankrupt?” They said: “The bankrupt among us is one who has neither money with him nor any property.” He said, “The real bankrupt of my Ummah is he who comes on the Day of Resurrection with Salah (Prayer), Saum (Fasting) and Sadaqah (charity), (but he finds himself bankrupt on that day as he will have exhausted the good deeds) because he reviled others, brought calumny against others, unlawfully devoured the wealth of others, shed the blood of others and beat others; so his good deeds would be given to those he hurt. If his good deeds fall short to clear the account, their sins would be put on him and he would be thrown in the (Hell) Fire. [Muslim and At-Tirmidhi]

You should believe that what the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said is the absolute truth, and that he doesn’t speak out of desire. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“A woman was punished in Hell because of a cat which she had confined until it died. She did not give it to eat or to drink when it was confined, nor did she set it free so that it might eat the vermin of the earth.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

Abu Hurairah narrated that a person once told the Prophet (Peace be upon him) about a woman who spent the day fasting and the night praying but who used to hurt her neighbours with bad words. He said: “she is in Hell.” Then the man told him about another woman who didn’t perform much prayer or fasting nor paid much charity, but she never hurt her neighbours. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) replied, ‘She will enter Paradise.’ [Al Hakim]

Dear brothers and sisters! Can you see the status of morals in Islam through the previous Qur’anic verses and Prophetic Hadiths?

Some scholars said:

“Faith is all about morals, and whatever increases your morals will indeed increase your faith.”

Wisdom, mercy, modesty, gentleness, altruism, justice, and piety are what attract people to this religion. Two Raka’ahs (units of prayer) performed by a pious person are better than a thousand Raka’ahs performed of one who mixes good deeds with bad ones.

Dear brothers and sisters! Fear Allah wherever you are, in any position, in any condition, in wealth or poverty, in weakness or power, in prosperity and in adversity, and whether you have a high academic degree or a low one:

“Fear Allah wherever you are”

In other words, you should obey Allah and abide by His method.

Whenever a brother seeks any advice before traveling abroad I offer him one advice only: Obey Allah the Almighty.

“Fear Allah wherever you are”

This is your relation with Allah.

“And do good deeds after doing bad ones, the former will wipe out the latter”

If you slipped and sinned rush to repent, and if you realise that repentance is not enough to bring you back to the right path because the sin is repeated, then follow your sin with a good deed, as the latter will wipe out the former In Shaa Allah.

Repentance, seeking forgiveness, and good deeds are soap that washes out sins, and you feel pure again, your shortcoming can be fixed, and the crack in your relation with Allah can be mended.

Dear brothers and sisters! One more thing:

“And behave decently towards people”

Dear brothers and sisters! Wallahi, If harsh people, the extremists, carry this great religion in preaching or dealing with others, people will reject it, people will run away from it, and the proof to that is the perfection, morals and eloquence of the Master of mankind, the beloved to Allah, the infallible, the best of sons of Adam, the One who was given miracles, and the one who was given the revelation, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), as Allah said to him:

“And had you been severe and harsh-hearted, they would have broken away from about you.” [Surah Al-Imran, 159]

Despite the revelation, the miracles, and the eloquence, had you been severe and harsh-hearted, people would have broken away from you:

“And had you been severe and harsh-hearted, they would have broken away from about you; so pass over (their faults), and ask (Allah’s) Forgiveness for them; and consult them in the affairs. Then when you have taken a decision, put your trust in Allah.” [Surah Al-Imran, 159]

Dear brothers and sisters! Believers owned hearts because of their perfection, and powerful people owned the necks because of their power, and the difference between the two is huge.

Thousands of years passed after all the Prophets died, yet, every time the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is mentioned, hearts moves with love to him, because he owned hearts, whereas powerful people owned the necks while they were still alive amongst their kindred, yet, hearts broke away from them.

The triumph is to own hearts not necks. People are either followers to a Prophet or to a powerful person. The true and sincere followers of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) use modesty, justice, kindness, perfection, mercy and faithfulness, whereas those who follow powerful people use their power only.

Dear brothers and sisters! The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was the most merciful of mankind towards mankind, and He was a good example for all believers. Allah the Almighty says:

“Indeed in the Messenger of Allah (Muhammad) you have a good example to follow.” [Surah Al-Ahzab, 21]

Praise be to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds.

I ask Allah the Generous, the Lord of the great throne by His Beautiful Names and Lofty Attributes to benefit us all from what He has taught us, and to rectify all of our conditions. And I ask Him to guide us to the straight path, and to not leave us to ourselves even for the blink of an eye. Verily the Blessed and Exalted responds to the supplication and He is the One hope is placed in and the best to rely upon. And Allah knows best. May the prayers and peace of Allah be upon His Servant, His Messenger, and our Beloved Prophet Muhammad, and upon his family and his Companions.