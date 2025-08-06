Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    The Missing Billions: How the South-East Slept Through the Investment Heist

    0
    By on Opinions
    THE LAST STAND OF SERGEANT BALA By Linus Anagboso. The sun over Abuja didn’t just burn — it punished. Sergeant Bala wiped a line of sweat off his brow with a trembling hand. His uniform, what was left of it, clung to him like a wet rag. Around him, a hundred other ex-soldiers stood firm — sun-scarred, battle-tested, broke. The chant rose again: “PAY US OUR DUES!” It wasn’t just noise. It was fury. Pain. Decades of silence detonating all at once. Bala’s eyes scanned the streets, lips parched. A fly landed on his cheek. He didn’t flinch. His mind was far from here — back in Maiduguri, the day the bomb didn’t go off. It should’ve. But he’d crawled through sewage and wire, bare-handed, to defuse it. He’d saved a platoon. Got a medal. Got a handshake from some general who now lived in Dubai. What Bala didn’t get was his pension. “Sergeant, you alright?” Private Sunday — just a boy during the insurgency, now grey like the rest of them. “I’m not alright,” Bala growled, voice like gravel. “I gave this country both legs and half my liver. What did she give back?” Sunday looked away. They both knew the answer. Ten years ago, Bala had a name. Now he had arthritis, a leaking roof, and a wife who boiled rice with tears. He’d written letters, begged ministry staff, stood in queues like cattle. He once collapsed in front of the Defence Headquarters. They called it “unbecoming conduct.” The trucks rolled in — black, dusty, mean-looking. Policemen jumped down, brandishing batons like they were medals. “Disperse or face force!” Bala laughed. Loud. Unhinged. “You think force scares men who’ve tasted war?” One officer lunged. Mistake. Bala twisted his wrist mid-air, disarmed him in two seconds flat. The crowd roared. The baton dropped to the ground, clattering like truth in a courtroom. Then the tear gas came. Men scattered. Some fell. Bala stood. Choking, eyes burning, pride bleeding. Because this was the war no one prepared them for. No jungle. No landmine. Just policies, politicians, and promises packed with termites. As he knelt beside Sunday, coughing blood and bile, Bala looked to the sky and whispered, “We didn’t lose the war. We lost the peace.” The headlines the next day called it “Unruly Behavior by Ex-servicemen.” No mention of unpaid benefits. No mention of years spent bleeding for a country that now looked away. But somewhere in the city, a schoolteacher read that story and paused. So did a nurse whose salary hadn’t come in two months. A farmer buried in taxes. A market woman who lost her son in uniform. And just like that, the truth clicked: If men who once held the line with bullets can be dumped like empty shells, what hope is left for the rest of us?
    Linus Anagboso

    The Missing Billions: How the South-East Slept Through the Investment Heist

    It was just another morning, calm as ever, when the numbers dropped. Nothing unusual, just another report from Nigeria’s Bureau of Statistics. Except this one landed like a bullet through the window.

    Abuja pulled in $3.05 billion. Lagos followed with $2.56 billion. Total capital importation for Q1 2025. The rest of the country? Peanuts. And the South-East? Dead silent. Not a kobo.

    That’s right. Not one cent of foreign direct investment. Not to Anambra, not Abia, not Imo, not Ebonyi, not even Enugu.

    No alarms went off. No pressers. No strategy meetings. Just silence—like a town where everyone heard the gunshot, but nobody’s willing to say who pulled the trigger.

    The Irony in the Room

    Here’s where it gets bloody ironic.

    The Igbo man is building empires everywhere—except home. He’s raising shopping plazas in Lekkibuying floors in Abuja high-risesowning container terminals in Apaparunning transport fleets in Port Harcourt—but when it comes to Enugu or Owerri, he suddenly forgets how to invest.

    They call it “Igbo sense,” but something’s not adding up.

    You can’t be the engine of commerce in someone else’s car and ignore your own broken ride.

    Anambra: The Professor’s Paradox

    Then there’s Anambra State, governed by Professor Charles Soludo—ex-Central Bank boss, Harvard fellow, economist with enough letters behind his name to fill a Scrabble board. If any state should be glowing on the FDI radar, it’s his. But Anambra’s signal? Flatline.

    No foreign capital. No inflows. No excuses.

    What happened to the masterplan? The economic turnaround? The investment pipeline? Or are we now writing policy memos for dustbins?

    The Usual Suspects

    The culprits aren’t hiding:

    • Broken infrastructure
    • Rogue bureaucracy
    • Tension and insecurity in key towns
    • A diaspora that builds Dubai-style mansions in Lagos but won’t open a bakery in Umuahia
    • A political class that talks big and acts small

    Meanwhile, in Ekiti—yes, sleepy Ekiti—they pulled in nearly $60,000 in foreign investment. Laughable? Yes. But at least they’re on the map.

    The Exit Wound

    Here’s the real damage: when foreign investors skip a region quarter after quarter, it’s not just bad optics—it’s a global verdict. They’re saying: “We don’t trust this place with our money.”

    And that verdict is contagious.

    No investor wants to be the first fool at the table.

    But here’s the kicker: they follow local investors. Which means until wealthy Igbo sons and daughters bring their money home, the rest of the world will keep walking past the gates of the South-East like it’s a haunted house.

    Time to Clean House

    So what’s the play?

    1. Strip down the bureaucracy—one-stop shop for investors.
    2. Peace and security, by any means necessary. No one invests where headlines read like war diaries.
    3. Tax holidays, land incentives, diaspora investment bonds.
    4. Build and market industrial zones—not talkshops.
    5. Call a summit of Igbo billionaires and dare them to put their money where their origin is.

    One Last Shot

    Here’s the bitter truth—if the South-East doesn’t flip this script, fast, it’ll become the most entrepreneurial region that nobody wants to invest in. A tragic paradox. A place of talent without traction. Capital without courage. Strategy without execution.

    And when that happens, no amount of history, culture, or market buzz will save it.

    Because in the cold world of investment, there are no sympathy votes.

    Just numbers. And right now, the numbers say: The South-East is missing.

    Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.