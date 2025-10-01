The Importance of Teachers in our Society

“The art of teaching is the most important skill a person can learn …”

(‘Where There Is No Doctor’ – a health care handbook by David Werner, page w21.)

Who is your role model? Nowadays, so much public attention is usually centered on athletes, celebrities oreven politicians as role models. However, the fact is thatone of the biggest role models a young person can have, outside of their own home, is the person who stands infront of their classroom ‘everyday’ – their teacher!

Who is a teacher? A teacher is a person who helps others to acquire knowledge, competencies or values. Teachers provide education for all ages, children to adults, and in a diverse field of studies. They can be referred to using a variety of titles such as: educator, tutor, instructor, lecturer, professor, mentor, counselor, and so forth.

Taking on the task of shaping young minds is a big responsibility. Teachers work hard to inspire, guide, educate and mentor us every day. Teaching is an inspiring profession that leaves a lasting impact on every child’s life, no matter how big or small it may seem. Educating people in a way that they will remember and put to good use is one of the greatest gifts anyone can give to another person.

Why do we need teachers? “Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher”says one Japanese proverb. Teachers lay the essential foundation for a person’s education. Even the best professors at the most prestigious universities are indebted to teachers who took time and effort to prime and cultivate their desire for education, knowledge and understanding.

It has to be admitted though, that the teaching professionis a demanding one which presents many challenges. It demands a great deal of self-sacrifice. And poor remuneration has always discouraged people from moving into the teaching profession. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties and drawbacks, many teachers still persevere in their chosen profession.

So, how do you define a good teacher? Is it a person who can develop a child’s memory so that he can repeat facts and pass tests? Or is it a person who teaches one to question, to think, and to reason? Who helps a child to become a better citizen? . . . Unless a teacher is convinced of the value of education and is also interested in young people, it is impossible for him or her to become a good, successful, motivated and satisfied teacher. A good teacher instills confidence in those he teaches and makes learning a fascinating challenge. A good teacher recognizes each student’s potential and knows how to make it blossom and flourish. To get the best out of each child, the teacher must discover what interests or motivates him or her and what makes the child tick, and a dedicated teacher must love children. William Ayers, a teacher, said: “Good teaching requires most of all, a thoughtful, caring teacher committed to the lives of students. Good teaching is not a matter of specific techniques or styles, plans or actions. . . .Teaching is primarily a matter of love.”

Additionally, the book: ‘Where There Is No Doctor,’ a health care handbook authored by David Werner has this to say about teaching: “The art of teaching is the most important skill a person can learn. To teach is to help others grow, and to grow with them. A good teacher is not someone who puts ideas into other people’s heads; he or she is someone who helps others build on their own ideas, to make new discoveries for themselves.” The book goes on to say: “People do not learn much from what they are told. They learn from what they think, feel, discuss, see, and do together. So the good teacher does not sit behind a desk and talk at people. He talks and works with them. He helps his people to think clearly about their needs and to find suitable ways to meet them. He looks for every opportunity to share ideas in an open and friendly way.”

But another question arises: Must learning always be fun? Some teachers find this problem among their students: “Many high school students have no interest in anything but having fun and doing what doesn’t call for any effort.” Other teachers say: “The general attitude of the students is that learning is boring. The teacher is boring. They think that everything should be fun. They fail to realize that you get out of learning what you put into it.”

The fun fixation makes it harder for young people to make an effort and sacrifices. Teacher William Ayers made a list of ten myths about teaching. One of them is: “Good teachers make learning fun.” He continues: “Fun is distracting, amusing. Clowns are fun. Jokes can be fun. Learning can be engaging, engrossing, amazing, disorienting, involving, and often deeply pleasurable. If it’s fun, fine. But it doesn’t need to be fun.” He adds: “Teaching requires a vast range of knowledge, ability, skill, judgment, and understanding​—and it requires a thoughtful, caring person at its center.”​ (To Teach—​The Journey of a Teacher).

However, while so much is expected of the teaching profession, so often the dedicated educators in our schools receive little public praise for their efforts. Have you, as a student or parent, ever thanked a teacher for the time, effort and interest shown? Or even sent a thank-you note or letter? It is good to note that teachers thrive on commendation too. The government, parents and students should highly esteem teachers and their services.

How grateful we should be to those women and men who provoked our curiosity, who stirred our minds and hearts, who showed us how to satisfy our thirst for knowledge and understanding – our teachers!

Mr. Daniel IGHAKPE.

A Schoolteacher at Wakefield International School, Unity Estate, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

ighakpe.d@wakefieldinternational.org; or danny.ighakpe@gmail.com.

+234 916 481 0832.