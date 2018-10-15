The Igbo eat their own

That the Igbo are in a political freeze is largely due to their own

“sleight of hand”; that they are in disarray is because they never

agree. And that they have not had any success in politics since 1999 is

because they still think Nigeria is Egypt where they are slaves.

That the late Odumegwu Ojukwu did not become president, despite his

attempt, was largely because of his people. The late Igbo leader would

have performed better in the 2003 election, or even won it, if he had

all the support; compromises and trade-offs made. But what happened?

Besides two top contenders, Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari,

Ojukwu vied in the election against five other Igbo personalities, among

whom was Jim Nwobodo, who had the fourth largest vote of 169,609. Ojukwu

came third.

Let me add, the number of candidates from the south-east in that

election was the highest!

Ndigbo; we are our own vilest enemy. It is often convenient for us to

blame the Hausa and the Yoruba for our poor choices, but really,

sometimes, we are hoisted by our own petard.

I remember, when other Nigerians were struggling to remove the draconian

regime of Abacha, as brutal as it was, some Igbo persons were

frantically propping up the government; holding rallies and mocking the

struggle to remove the dictator.

Let me also add, the jazzy agitation of a minute section of the Igbo for

“Biafra” has turned out a hoax set up by themselves and for the

gullible. Today, the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu are unknown, but there

is no noise from the same people who passionately kvetched and cavorted

about how Nigeria was a zoo, revealing the ruse in the struggle.

And just when I thought there was a ray of light in the political

cumulus of the Igbo, some governors in the south-east “protested”

against the choice of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate. The

reason? Because they were not consulted.

How would you define self-sabotage?

Anyway, I understand, Atiku did not reach out enough – in notes of

green, promises, and deals. Or as they say, “water the ground”.

Blessed is the hand that giveth.

Obi is the brightest chance the south-east has got to get the

presidency. He was the governor of my state, and he performed very well.

He is more of a “presidential material”.

I would have loved him to run for president, but political leaders in

the south-east are already showing signs that it will not be all plain

sailing for one of their own to be president for now.

Perhaps, Kenneth Okonkwo, “Andy,” was right. The Igbo will have to

wander in the wilderness for 40 years before they get it right.

