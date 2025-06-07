Close Menu
    The ‘Green Sahara’ and Its Unsolved Human Heritage

    By on Poem
    The People’s Pleadings For The Legend’s Comeback
    Ndaba Sibanda

    Anthropologists seek to see the human family tree?

    They’re researching, making inroads, but there is a sea.

    Historians, was the green Sahara, a human exodus strip

    between North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa? A slip?

     

    A theory. Or so that’s how the scholars hitherto thought,

    yet it turns out it was a result of cultural exchange. Right.

    Impact? Not necessarily an upshot of general human movement.

    Archeologists. A finding of genetically distinct frames, an amazement!

    Modern-day Libya. A finding of the remains of a 7,000-year-old human.

     

    Africa. A discovery of two mummified bodies is an evolutionary acumen.

    Geneticists talk of a formerly unknown set of humans in the Sahara Desert.

    And of a lush Sahara and farming. What light does it throw? A historic effort.

