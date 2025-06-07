The ‘Green Sahara’ and Its Unsolved Human Heritage

Anthropologists seek to see the human family tree?
They’re researching, making inroads, but there is a sea.
Historians, was the green Sahara, a human exodus strip
between North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa? A slip?
A theory. Or so that’s how the scholars hitherto thought,
yet it turns out it was a result of cultural exchange. Right.
Impact? Not necessarily an upshot of general human movement.
Archeologists. A finding of genetically distinct frames, an amazement!
Modern-day Libya. A finding of the remains of a 7,000-year-old human.
Africa. A discovery of two mummified bodies is an evolutionary acumen.
Geneticists talk of a formerly unknown set of humans in the Sahara Desert.
And of a lush Sahara and farming. What light does it throw? A historic effort.