The Gentle Exit of Giants

In a single week, the earth grew quieter as three of Nigeria’s towering figures answered the inevitable call. Prof Jibrin Aminu, Justice Mohammed Uwais, and Sir Mike Ejeagha,men whose names evoke different memories in different circles, but whose footprints are etched into the soil of this nation.

Prof Jibrin Aminu passed at 85, and with him went one of Nigeria’s sharpest academic and administrative minds. A professor of medicine, minister of education, and one-time ambassador to the U.S., Jibrin lived at the intersection of scholarship and service.

His grasp of public policy and education reform was deep, even if at times he bore the burden of navigating a system resistant to vision. If anything, his life reminds us that brilliance must be matched with systems that value long-term thinking. Nigeria still grapples with education’s identity crisis,a battle he tried to fight from within.

Justice Mohammed Uwais reached 90, a rare feat in both age and integrity. A towering legal mind, Uwais gave us the clearest roadmap to electoral sanity in Nigeria. His electoral reform report, thorough and transformative, still sits on the shelf like an unopened gift. If there is any honour worthy of his name, it is not a monument, a street sign, or a state banquet. It is implementation. To ignore the Uwais report while singing his praises is like admiring the rain yet refusing to plant crops. It is tragic that successive governments, including the current administration led by a self-styled progressive, have chosen politics over posterity. Instead of giving Nigerians the gift of reform, they are focused on co-opting governors into party ranks as though democracy begins and ends with the arithmetic of defections.

Sir Mike Ejeagha, at 95, left behind melodies soaked in wisdom. The “Gwo gwo gwo” crooner was not just a musician,he was a philosopher wrapped in highlife rhythms. His music was folklore, history, and ethics, served with laughter and melody. In an era where lyrics chase noise and forget meaning, Mike Ejeagha reminded us that a song could be a school. He taught without a chalkboard, counseled without the court, and made us laugh while thinking deeply. His death closes a chapter in a book we are slowly forgetting how to read our culture.

These three men were not without their flaws. Like all of us, they navigated a Nigeria that demands compromise, sometimes at the cost of purity. But they stood tall. They made their marks. And now, they leave us with a question. What shall we do with the legacies they left behind?

We must learn. Learn that service should be legacy-driven, not title-obsessed. Learn that reports are not written to gather dust but to ignite change. Learn that culture is not entertainment alone,it is identity.

This is not just a week of mourning. It is a moment of reflection. If Nigeria is to become better, it will not be by accident. It will be because we choose to listen to the voices of the past not with nostalgia, but with intent.

Rest well, Prof Jibrin Aminu.

Rest well, Justice Mohammed Uwais.

Rest well, Sir Mike Ejeagha.

You ran your races. Now it is our turn.

Stephanie Shaakaa

