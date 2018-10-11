THE FUTURE WON’T HAVE STOP SIGNS

In Aurecon’s latest Just Imagine blog post, Nial O’Brien argues that

roads will remain part of our future alongside other types of

transport infrastructure as we pave the way for the Great Autonomous

Vehicle Overtaking. But, exactly what kind of transformation is

required of our roads and how will they be operated to ensure they are

the safest and most sustainable form of travel?

Blog excerpt:

What earth dweller is unfamiliar with a stop sign? Its signature eight

sides and fire engine red colour have been ingrained like golden

arches onto our collective subconscious for the past century. Those

four octagon-encased letters spell out a powerful and ubiquitous

message: best you obey, because you need me more than I need you.

But what if, in 20 years’ time, that sign means absolutely nothing to

our children’s children? And why should it if our drivers have no need

for instruction? Imagine a future where liquid energy is a wondrous

idea and a driver’s license is ‘one of those things’ we hold on to as

a family keepsake. Although the transition to fully-autonomous cars is

still some years away, the self-driving revolution is thunderously on

the go – and this reality is closer than you may think.

The multibillion dollar price tag for servicing its antiquated

infrastructure means that rail will never be the only solution for

tomorrow’s cities. Roads will remain part of our future alongside

other types of transport infrastructure. But, exactly what kind of

transformation is required of our roads and how will they be operated

to ensure they are the safest and most sustainable form of travel?

What kind of new thinking and brave building must we embrace now to

pave the way for the Great Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Overtaking? A

mindset of ‘patching potholes’ is dangerous; we will pave fresh

avenues of innovative thinking.

Danielle Bond

Head of Marketing & Communications, Aurecon

T +61 3 9975 3138 M +61 412 870 987