THE FUTURE WON’T HAVE STOP SIGNS

What earth dweller is unfamiliar with a stop sign? Its signature eight
sides and fire engine red colour have been ingrained like golden
arches onto our collective subconscious for the past century. Those
four octagon-encased letters spell out a powerful and ubiquitous
message: best you obey, because you need me more than I need you.
But what if, in 20 years’ time, that sign means absolutely nothing to
our children’s children? And why should it if our drivers have no need
for instruction? Imagine a future where liquid energy is a wondrous
idea and a driver’s license is ‘one of those things’ we hold on to as
a family keepsake. Although the transition to fully-autonomous cars is
still some years away, the self-driving revolution is thunderously on
the go – and this reality is closer than you may think.
The multibillion dollar price tag for servicing its antiquated
infrastructure means that rail will never be the only solution for
tomorrow’s cities. Roads will remain part of our future alongside
other types of transport infrastructure. But, exactly what kind of
transformation is required of our roads and how will they be operated
to ensure they are the safest and most sustainable form of travel?
What kind of new thinking and brave building must we embrace now to
pave the way for the Great Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Overtaking? A
mindset of ‘patching potholes’ is dangerous; we will pave fresh
avenues of innovative thinking.
