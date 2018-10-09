The Financial System Is Stronger, But New Vulnerabilities Have Emerged in the Decade Since the Crisis

Although the global expansion has plateaued, easy monetary policies continue to

support growth. But we shouldn’t rest too easily. Chapter 1 of the latest Global

Financial Stability Report finds that short-term risks to the financial system have

increased somewhat over the past six months. Trade tensions have escalated, policy

uncertainties have increased in a number of countries, and some emerging market

economies are facing financial-market pressures.

Looking further ahead, risks remain elevated. To be sure, the financial system is

stronger today than before the global financial crisis, thanks to a decade of reform

and recovery. However, vulnerabilities continue to build, and the new financial

system remains untested. Additional steps are needed to improve its resilience.

Before we discuss specific policy measures, let’s take a closer look at the global

financial landscape. So far, robust risk appetite has continued to support rising asset

prices in major financial markets and financial conditions have remained relatively

easy, despite policy rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. However, the stronger

dollar and higher US interest rates have made overseas borrowing more expensive

for emerging markets, especially those with larger credit needs and weaker economic

conditions or policy frameworks.

New vulnerabilities

If pressures on emerging market economies were to broaden and intensify, financial

stability risks would increase significantly. Our analysis suggests that — in the

medium term — there is a 5 percent probability that emerging market economies will

experience portfolio debt outflows of $100 billion or more. That is broadly similar in

magnitude to outflows experienced during the crisis.

There are other ways stability risks could rise sharply. These include a broader

escalation of trade tensions, a no-deal Brexit, renewed concerns about fiscal policy in

some highly indebted euro area countries, and a faster-than-expected normalization

of monetary policy in advanced economies.

Any of these concerns could expose the financial vulnerabilities that have grown over

years of accommodative monetary policy. In economies with globally systemically

important financial sectors, debt owed by governments, companies, and households

has risen from around 200 percent of GDP a decade ago to almost 250 percent

today. Emerging market economies are borrowing more in international markets

and face the risk that they will be unable to refinance a substantial portion of their

foreign currency debt. Banks are exposed to these highly indebted borrowers, and

some global banks have large holdings of more illiquid and opaque assets. Asset

valuations remain stretched across several sectors and regions, and underwriting

standards are deteriorating.

This accumulation of vulnerabilities raises the urgency for policymakers to step up

efforts to bolster the financial system:

• Micro-prudential, or firm level, policies should aim to strengthen bank

balance sheets against solvency and liquidity risks.

• Broad-based macroprudential tools, such as the countercyclical capital buffer

(which aims to increase bank capital when borrowing is rising in the

economy), should be used more actively in countries where financial

conditions remain accommodative and vulnerabilities high. Financial stability

also requires new macroprudential tools to address vulnerabilities outside the

banking sector, for example, to ensure sound underwriting standards in

nonbank credit intermediation and to tackle liquidity risks by asset

managers.

• For emerging market economies, reducing vulnerabilities and maintaining

robust policies and sound policy frameworks remains critical. This includes

building and maintaining adequate foreign exchange reserves and using these

reserves judiciously.

• Regulators and supervisors must respond to new threats, including cyber

risks. They should also support fintech’s potential contribution to innovation,

efficiency, and inclusion while safeguarding against risks to the financial

system.

This is no time for complacency. More proactive measures should be adopted to

safeguard financial stability. As noted in Chapter Two of the Global Financial Stability Report, released earlier, the financial regulatory reform agenda should be

completed and a rollback of reforms avoided. And finally, international cooperation

is crucial for maintaining global financial stability and fostering sustainable

economic growth.