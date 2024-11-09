The Fading Fad And Lustre Of Former Southern African Movements

Are people not furious? Do they have a vision for their communities and countries? Hasn’t it been long enough?

Well, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised or shocked. They visited this bane upon themselves when they lost empathy. Not only that. When they lost their humanity, ideals, marbles and themselves!

Save for their elitism and cronyism.

The African nationalist movements were a furious fountain of hope, heroism, wisdom, dignity and pride in the eyes and minds of the downtrodden, majority masses of Southern Africa.