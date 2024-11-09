The Fading Fad And Lustre Of Former Southern African Movements

There seems to be that “fading and fooling movement”. Are we not witnessing it? Could this be an illusion?
Are people not furious? Do they have a vision for their communities and countries? Hasn’t it been long enough?
Well, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised or shocked. They visited this bane upon themselves when they lost empathy. Not only that. When they lost their humanity, ideals, marbles and themselves!
Save for their elitism and cronyism.
The African nationalist movements were a furious fountain of hope, heroism, wisdom, dignity and pride in the eyes and minds of the downtrodden, majority masses of Southern Africa.
They still belong to a loose regional political international body of seven parties which fought fearlessly against colonialism and racism. Bravo!
For instance, from the 1960s to the 1960s, the Frontline States sought to uproot apartheid and white-minority rule in South Africa and Rhodesia.
Founded on 8 January 1912, one of them is the oldest liberation movement in Africa. Is it not swimming in idealogically and diametrically unfamiliar pools these days? Who is it in bed with?
Their allure is fading fast, the born-frees and the disillusioned and long-suffering citizens are fed- up with a series of deterioration, deceits, deviations. They seek sing liberation songs that add value to their lives.
How good are liberation credentials if they do not bring about better opportunities, employment or food on the table or if they do liberate the poor from poverty and hunger?
Sadly and sickening, some parties have become the rude, ruining and rigging parties for other Southern African ruling liberation movement parties.
However, the landscape is changing, and liberation credentials are losing their lustre. The unlistening, unpatriotic and unscrupulous elites long lost their hyped ideals and marbles.
Their hyped songs are becoming more discordant and disillusioning by the day.