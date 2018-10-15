The African Honeybee is a Global Responsibility

The importance of the honeybee

The honeybee might be smaller than most creatures living on the African

continent, but its positive impact on ecological balance is undeniable. As

highlighted via the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI)

the honeybee, in South Africa alone, pollinates around 50 different crops, sunflower seeds and subtropical fruit included.

They’re also a very effective mitigation method to reduce the elephant

impact on the African tree population. Those trees without beehives are far

more susceptible to elephant destruction than those that are populated by

bees, with the beehive actually acting as a far more effective form of

elephant repellent than any kind of man-made solution, like wire fencing.

One of the projects involved is the elephants and the bees, founded by Dr. Lucy King.

Conservation of the African honeybee is necessary

One of the most marked differences between the African honeybee and its

European or North American counterparts, is that the African honeybee is

still, for the most part, a wild, feral creature. Beekeeping practices, and

everything that goes along with it, including the careful selection of

the best beehives are relatively undeveloped in Africa. In Europe and the U.S. the breeding of honeybees is incredibly common, but as sources from the Apidologie

journal confirm, it’s the practice of trapping swarms of wild honeybees

for controlled beekeeping activity that continues to dominate processes in Africa.

Despite their wild nature and their apparent natural resistance to major

diseases, the survival of the African honeybee is still threatened in many

ways. Historically, we’ve seen what can happen to the ecological balance of

the planet when the honeybee population has not been looked after in other

parts of the world. For this same reason, it makes little difference that

the African honeybee seems to be so resilient. Preventive conservation

measures are still needed to maintain the current honeybee population

across the continent.

The principal threat affecting honeybee numbers

Like all creatures on our planet, the honeybee is susceptible to a number

of threats that put the species at risk of survival, like hunting and

disease. However, according to the Apidologie journal, habitat loss is

perhaps the most significant factor affecting the African honeybee

population at present. As cited in Apidologie’s biological conservation

study, “Between 2000 and 2005, 4 million hectares [of forest] were

destroyed per year”, and 30% of the natural habitat of the Cape honeybee,

in the South African region known as Cape Floral, could be lost to

urbanisation within the next 20 years. These figures are worrying.

Despite the concerns expressed in this article, there are a number of

positive actions that have been taken by a variety of project owners and

local organisations, including the elephants and the bees mentioned

earlier, and SAPPI, the African honeybee project. As more and

more people lend their support for these kinds of projects, or even develop

one of their own, the possible lifespan of the honeybee begins to look much

brighter.

