The African Honeybee is a Global Responsibility

The importance of the honeybee
The honeybee might be smaller than most creatures living on the African
continent, but its positive impact on ecological balance is undeniable. As
highlighted via the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI)
the honeybee, in South Africa alone, pollinates around 50 different crops, sunflower seeds and subtropical fruit included.
They’re also a very effective mitigation method to reduce the elephant
impact on the African tree population. Those trees without beehives are far
more susceptible to elephant destruction than those that are populated by
bees, with the beehive actually acting as a far more effective form of
elephant repellent than any kind of man-made solution, like wire fencing.
One of the projects involved is the elephants and the bees, founded by Dr. Lucy King.
Conservation of the African honeybee is necessary
One of the most marked differences between the African honeybee and its
European or North American counterparts, is that the African honeybee is
still, for the most part, a wild, feral creature. Beekeeping practices, and
everything that goes along with it, including the careful selection of
the best beehives are relatively undeveloped in Africa. In Europe and the U.S. the breeding of honeybees is incredibly common, but as sources from the Apidologie
journal confirm, it’s the practice of trapping swarms of wild honeybees
for controlled beekeeping activity that continues to dominate processes in Africa.
Despite their wild nature and their apparent natural resistance to major
diseases, the survival of the African honeybee is still threatened in many
ways. Historically, we’ve seen what can happen to the ecological balance of
the planet when the honeybee population has not been looked after in other
parts of the world. For this same reason, it makes little difference that
the African honeybee seems to be so resilient. Preventive conservation
measures are still needed to maintain the current honeybee population
across the continent.
The principal threat affecting honeybee numbers
Like all creatures on our planet, the honeybee is susceptible to a number
of threats that put the species at risk of survival, like hunting and
disease. However, according to the Apidologie journal, habitat loss is
perhaps the most significant factor affecting the African honeybee
population at present. As cited in Apidologie’s biological conservation
study, “Between 2000 and 2005, 4 million hectares [of forest] were
destroyed per year”, and 30% of the natural habitat of the Cape honeybee,
in the South African region known as Cape Floral, could be lost to
urbanisation within the next 20 years. These figures are worrying.
Despite the concerns expressed in this article, there are a number of
positive actions that have been taken by a variety of project owners and
local organisations, including the elephants and the bees mentioned
earlier, and SAPPI, the African honeybee project. As more and
more people lend their support for these kinds of projects, or even develop
one of their own, the possible lifespan of the honeybee begins to look much
brighter.