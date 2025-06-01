Thailand’s Opal Suchata Wins Miss World 2025, Ethiopia and Poland in Top 3

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, representing Thailand, was announced as the winner of the 72nd Miss World competition on Saturday evening.

The event took place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, making it the third time India hosted the pageant.

Opal became the first Thai contestant to win the Miss World title. She was crowned by Krystyna Pyszková of Czechia, the outgoing Miss World 2024.

The final round featured a 45-second question segment for each of the top four finalists.

Questions were posed by a panel of judges including actor Sonu Sood, actor Rana Daggubati, and Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar.

Miss Thailand (Winner) – Asked by Sonu Sood:

“How has your journey taught you about storytelling and personal responsibility?”

Opal responded:

“I’ve learned we must become people our loved ones look up to. No matter how far we go, our actions should always speak louder.”

Miss Ethiopia – Hasset Dereje (1st Runner-up) – Asked by Rana Daggubati:

“How would you change the perception of beauty pageants?”

She replied:

“Miss World is more than beauty. I’m the first-ever Ethiopian to reach this stage. It’s about purpose, and it matters to mothers and children across the world.”

Miss Poland – Maja Klajda (2nd Runner-up) – Asked by Namrata Shirodkar:

“What personal experience from Hyderabad stands out the most to you?”

Maja answered:

“Overcoming shyness here has been my greatest achievement. Telangana’s hospitality felt like a second family. My most memorable moment was seeing compassion firsthand at a medical tourism facility.”

Opal also received the Multimedia Award and had the highest engagement on the contestant app, with over 2.3 million views.

The evening included musical performances by Indian actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, and was co-hosted by Stephanie Del Valle (Miss World 2016) and presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.

Sonu Sood, an Indian actor known for his social work, received the Miss World Humanitarian Award, while philanthropist Sudha Reddy was named Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose.

Chairwoman Julia Morley CBE commented on Opal saying, “[She] has shown us that she is more than a winner – she is a woman of purpose, with a voice that the world is ready to hear.”

The top four contestants were selected as continental winners and finalists:

Winner (Asia & Oceania): Opal Suchata, Thailand

1st Runner-up (Africa): Hasset Dereje, Ethiopia

2nd Runner-up (Europe): Maja Klajda, Poland

3rd Runner-up (Caribbean): Aurélie Joachim, Martinique

Other continental titleholders included:

Miss World Americas: Jessica Pedroso, Brazil

Miss World Oceania: Jasmine Stringer, Australia

Miss World Asia (non-finalist): Krishnah Marie Gravidez, Philippines

The Miss World competition focuses on public service, communication skills, and cultural exchange, alongside traditional judging criteria. Contestants took part in a variety of activities across Telangana, including community service projects, interviews, and challenge-based events.