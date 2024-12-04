Terrorist-Planted Bombs Kill Six, Injure Eight in Zamfara

Six people have been killed and eight others injured after explosives planted by terrorists, locally referred to as bandits, detonated in Zamfara State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around the Mai Lamba area along the Dansadau-Gusau road in Maru Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses reported that the explosives, planted by the road, targeted unsuspecting travelers. A Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle triggered one of the bombs, resulting in a deadly explosion.

Abdullahi Dansadau, a local resident, recounted the scene: “A Golf 3 vehicle hit the bomb this morning and exploded. Six people have died, and eight others were injured. The vehicle was completely destroyed.”

The bodies of the victims were reportedly found by the roadside, while injured individuals received emergency attention.

Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, Commander of 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau, confirmed the incident and stated that troops from Operation Fansan Yamma had been dispatched to the scene.

