Ter Stegen Acknowledges Goalkeeper Competition Ahead of New Season

Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen, has acknowledged the ongoing competition for the club’s number one spot, emphasizing the importance of high performance and readiness ahead of the new season.

Speaking in a media interaction, the German international noted that as things currently stand, only two goalkeepers—himself and Iñaki Peña—are officially in the squad.

“If I remember correctly, and if nothing new has happened in the last few hours, then for next season we currently have only two goalkeepers: Iñaki and myself,” ter Stegen said.

He stressed that competition for the position is already underway, with both goalkeepers vying for the starting role. According to ter Stegen, any potential new signings will also have to contend with the competitive atmosphere.

“There’s already competition for this position — between me and Iñaki. And anyone who comes in must, no matter what happens, deal with that competition,” he said. “Every player, in every position, has to face that. The same thing happened in previous years — we had great goalkeepers who also arrived with big ambitions.”

Ter Stegen, who has been with the Catalan club since 2014, welcomed the idea of reinforcing the squad with top talent, stating it aligns with Barcelona’s goals.

“We always want to bring in the best players — that’s our goal. Whether it’s for the goalkeeper position or any other role, it makes no difference to us.”

Reflecting on his own mindset, the 32-year-old emphasized his continued commitment to competing at the highest level.

“For me, it’s always about the same thing: I always want to show what I can do. I always want to be on the pitch, and I’ll give everything I’ve got to make that happen in the future as well.”

He also acknowledged the support he has received during his time at the club, adding, “I think that as long as I’ve been performing, I’ve always been well protected over the past few years.”