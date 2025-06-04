Tension Rises Between Telecoms and Banks Over New USSD Billing Model

There is a fiery war in Nigeria’s mobile banking. Telecommunication service providers and commercial banks are locked in a struggle to determine who is the boss when it comes to how clients pay for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) sessions.

The war escalated with recent developments. Some banks are reminding their customers that, effective June 3, the fees on USSD transactions will be deducted from customers’ airtime directly and not from bank accounts.

The banks stated that this shift is according to a proposal provided by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), but telecommunication operators have rejected the offer because there is no consensus on the transition. The operators believe that some conditions, such as settling outstanding balances the banks have against them, must be met before the industry transitions to the new end-user billing system.

USSD codes have been a boon for a million Nigerians, especially the offline rural communities. Via these shortcodes, customers can perform all sorts of financial activities—from balance checks to money transfers—without ever having a smartphone or data plan. But behind the ease of use lies a longstanding controversy over who pays for the service.

The banking sector’s outstanding debt for USSD services was around N160 billion as of late 2023, based on figures published by the telecom operators under the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). Some have already paid, but most haven’t. The telcos argue that the new airtime-based billing regime should be introduced only after clearing the telcos’ debt and after the agreement among all involved parties on how the new system can operate in an open mode.

The mobile network operators will debit customers’ money directly from their airtime for every USSD session, at N6.98 per 120 seconds in the new model. This is contrary to the current setup in which telecos advance payment to clients in equal shares and later reimburse the banks. According to ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo, the industry must finalize the service level agreements, specifically defining billing processes, data openness, and error avoidance processes like double payment or payment for half a session.

Adebayo emphasized that if the banks take any action to implement the new model unilaterally, the industry would retaliate strongly. Telecommunications operators, he further said, are prepared to shut down USSD services on behalf of any bank forcing the migration without agreement and regulatory approval.

This battle is not simply about economic competition between two giant divisions but has significant repercussions on digital inclusion and consumer protection. USSD represents, for most Nigerians, their only entry point into banking products. Surprise billing mechanism alteration without notice or safeguards would churn up instability, decrease trust, and even disenfranchise vulnerable consumers.

Though banks like FCMB and Stanbic IBTC have begun notifying their customers of the switch, telecom operators assert that they haven’t approved it, and the regulator NCC has yet to sign a binding deal between the two companies.

As the banks’ expiry date is just around the corner, market analysts are keeping a close eye on events. Disruption of USSD services would affect millions of customers who use the platforms daily to make common banking transactions.

The standoff introduces the potential for telcos, banks, and regulators to cooperate to bring barrier-free and seamless digital financial services. Failure to do this can cause a war over USSD billing and derail the financial inclusion program in Nigeria.