Tension, Anxiety as Fayose Vacates Ekiti for Fayemi

Just as the eight-year reign of the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State,
Ayodele Fayose comes to an end today, Tuesday, October 16, 2018, there
has been tension and anxiety as the governor-elect who happens to also
be a former governor of the state and former Minister of Mines and Steel
Development, Kayode Fayemi is set to be sworn in.
Ahead of the swearing-in and handing-over ceremony, the outgoing
governor, Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has been a
vivid critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives
Congress (APC) administration, had been at loggerheads with the Economic
and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations.
Fayose took to the streets of Ado Ekiti very early on Monday bidding the
populace farewell with a placard with the inscription, “Ekiti Kete Thank
You All And Goodbye”.
Fayose had in a letter dated September 10, 2018 written the anti-graft
agency over his intention to make himself available for any questioning
on any of its investigations relating to him while he held sway as the
governor of the state upon the expiration of his tenure today, even
without the a formal invitation from the EFCC.
Meanwhile, while the EFCC acknowledged the receipt of the letter, the
commission reportedly wrote the Nigeria Customs Service and other
security agencies requesting that the outgoing governor be placed on a
watch-list to forestall his escape from prosecution after the expiration
of his tenure, sequel to this, Fayose wrote another letter to the
commission accusing it of hate, prejudice, persecution and partiality.
Similarly, the EFCC was caught in another web of gaffe a day after the
completion of the Ekiti state governorship election which produced
Fayemi, when it went to its twitter account to say; “The parri is over;
the clock of immunity turn apart, and the staff broken. Ekiti Integrated
Poultry Project/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file
dusted off the shelves. See you soon”, a tweet purported to have been
directed at Fayose.
However, while Fayose continues to insist on his promise to produce
himself at the office of the EFCC for question, the PDP raised alarm
over alleged directives by the Presidency to the EFCC to arrest him at
midnight on Monday and detain him indefinitely due to his criticism of
the President Buhari-led APC government.
Just as alleged by the PDP, at about 12 midnight, the outgoing governor
took to his twitter handle to inform the public that in spite of his
stance and promise to make himself available at the commission’s office
at about 1pm on Tuesday, there were strange movements around his
residence a he was aware of a planned invasion any moment from that
time.
As the swearing in ceremony of the governor elect gets on the way, some
of the supporters of the incoming governor, Fayemi have been charged to
put his expertise as the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development
into use, by making sure that some of the mineral resources found in the
state are made to use in order to enhance the economic potentials of the
state.
