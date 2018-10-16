Tension, Anxiety as Fayose Vacates Ekiti for Fayemi

Just as the eight-year reign of the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State,

Ayodele Fayose comes to an end today, Tuesday, October 16, 2018, there

has been tension and anxiety as the governor-elect who happens to also

be a former governor of the state and former Minister of Mines and Steel

Development, Kayode Fayemi is set to be sworn in.

Ahead of the swearing-in and handing-over ceremony, the outgoing

governor, Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has been a

vivid critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives

Congress (APC) administration, had been at loggerheads with the Economic

and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations.

Fayose took to the streets of Ado Ekiti very early on Monday bidding the

populace farewell with a placard with the inscription, “Ekiti Kete Thank

You All And Goodbye”.

Fayose had in a letter dated September 10, 2018 written the anti-graft

agency over his intention to make himself available for any questioning

on any of its investigations relating to him while he held sway as the

governor of the state upon the expiration of his tenure today, even

without the a formal invitation from the EFCC.

Meanwhile, while the EFCC acknowledged the receipt of the letter, the

commission reportedly wrote the Nigeria Customs Service and other

security agencies requesting that the outgoing governor be placed on a

watch-list to forestall his escape from prosecution after the expiration

of his tenure, sequel to this, Fayose wrote another letter to the

commission accusing it of hate, prejudice, persecution and partiality.

Similarly, the EFCC was caught in another web of gaffe a day after the

completion of the Ekiti state governorship election which produced

Fayemi, when it went to its twitter account to say; “The parri is over;

the clock of immunity turn apart, and the staff broken. Ekiti Integrated

Poultry Project/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file

dusted off the shelves. See you soon”, a tweet purported to have been

directed at Fayose.

However, while Fayose continues to insist on his promise to produce

himself at the office of the EFCC for question, the PDP raised alarm

over alleged directives by the Presidency to the EFCC to arrest him at

midnight on Monday and detain him indefinitely due to his criticism of

the President Buhari-led APC government.

Just as alleged by the PDP, at about 12 midnight, the outgoing governor

took to his twitter handle to inform the public that in spite of his

stance and promise to make himself available at the commission’s office

at about 1pm on Tuesday, there were strange movements around his

residence a he was aware of a planned invasion any moment from that

time.

As the swearing in ceremony of the governor elect gets on the way, some

of the supporters of the incoming governor, Fayemi have been charged to

put his expertise as the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development

into use, by making sure that some of the mineral resources found in the

state are made to use in order to enhance the economic potentials of the

state.