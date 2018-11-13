Teleology Acquires 9mobile

Teleology Nigeria Limited has been named the new owners of Nigeria’s telecommunication company, 9mobile.

This was in fulfillment of the consequential transfer of final ownership to the new investors, Teleology.

Subsequently, the company has announced the constitution of a new Board of Directors for the telecom outfit following the successful completion of the tenure of the former Board appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We thank all out-going members of the Board for helping to shepherd 9mobile through the critical transition phase it has passed through since July 2017 and wish them the very best in their future assignments.

“For us, the composition of the new Board of Directors is another significant milestone, and this follows the issuance of final approval of no objection by the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to the effect that the technical and financial bids Teleology submitted for 9mobile met and satisfied all the regulatory requirements.

“This is indeed the dawn of a new era in the evolution of the 9mobile brand in the Nigerian market,” the new managers said.

The new Board of Directors are Nasiru Ado Bayero (Chairman), Asega Aliga (Non-Executive Director), Adrian Wood (Non-Executive Director), Mohammed Edewor (Non-Executive Director), Winston Ndubueze Udeh (Non-Executive Director), Abdulrahman Ado (Executive Director) and Stephane Beuvelet (Acting Managing Director).

The new Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero welcomed the appointment adding that, “as we begin this new epochal phase, we wish to thank all the employees who built this viable business.

“Our debt of gratitude also goes to our subscribers even as we assure them to get ready for real best-in-class additional value for their relationship with the 9mobile brand. Without you, there could not have been a 9mobile business for us to invest in today.

“We will justify your confidence in our brand by making significant investments that will improve the value you get for using 9mobile.”

It would be recalled that Etisalat Nigeria metamorphosed to 9mobile in July 2017 while in May this year, Teleology finalised plans to take over 9mobile with the investment of $50 million.