Telegram Rolls Out New Features to Boost Safety and Offer NFT Gifting

Telegram has introduced updates aimed at improving user security, reducing scams, and adding innovative features to its platform.

The changes include account verification by trusted third parties, enhanced search options, and a new ability to convert gifts into NFTs.

The verification feature, now open to regulatory bodies and educational institutions, helps users identify trusted accounts through a distinctive logo.

Verified entities can apply for this status and manage it via Telegram’s bot API.

Users can now trade gifts converted into NFTs on external platforms, with Telegram charging a small fee for blockchain transactions.

Other updates include emoji reactions for service messages and improved search filters for chats and groups.

These updates aim to make Telegram a safer and more dynamic platform for its users.

