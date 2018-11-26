Teens in Court for Stealing Cell Phones, iPad

Mohammed Jelani and Samaila Shehu accused of stealing two cell phones and an iPad valued at N101, 000, on Monday appeared in a Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged the two teenagers with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Monday Kennedy, told the court that the offence was committed on September 12 and reported at Uguwan Rogo police station, Sokoto.

Kennedy alleged that the teenagers conspired and entered into the complainant’s room(name withheld) at Izalat headquarters, Uguwan Rogo area Sokoto and stole the items.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Nuraddeen Bello, who admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000, ordered that the accused persons must produce one surety each in like sum.

The case has been adjourned to 30th November for hearing.