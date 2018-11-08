Teenager Kills, Sleeps with Mum’s Corpse ‘to Make Money’ in Edo

An 18-year-old boy, Samuel Akpobome Emobor, has confessed that he killed his mother and slept with her for money ritual.

Samuel who hails from Oghara in Delta State committed the act at their rented apartment in Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

Speaking with newsmen when he was paraded at the Edo State Police Command, Samuel said he was pushed to commit the act by a ritualist who sells drugs in the community.

According to him, “I wanted to use my mother for ritual. I am 18 years old. My father is dead. It was one man called One Love that told me to use my mother for money ritual.

“He promised to give me N50,000 if I killed my mother and sleep with her. He said I should cut my mother’s ear and fingers and bring them to him.

“I wanted to cut the ears and fingers before the people came in. I slept with my mother only once. I pressed my mother’s neck to kill her while she was sleeping.

“The One Love sells drugs. He put something inside the drink he gave and he told me to go and kill my mother.

“The day I went to his house with policemen, the man had run away. I hail from Oghara. I work in a pure water factory.

“I now feel very bad because I was beaten badly by people. I did what the ritualist told me.”

Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.