Teebillz mocked as Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get Romantic in ‘Fever’

Online trolls have attacked Tiwa Savage’s husband, Teebillz following the release of ‘Fever’ by Wizkid.

In the trending video, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage got sticky and romantic with many people left arguing whether the two are involved in a secret romantic relationship.

However, Tiwa’s estranged hubby, Teebillz has become a target for ridicule online following his villainous post in September in which he tried to defend the wife by saying that Wizkid will not stab him in the back by sleeping with Tiwa.

Since the release of the video, trolls have gone on social media with different names mocking Teebillz.